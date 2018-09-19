Marquise Goodwin Shows Olympics Tattoo to Answer If He's Faster Than Tyreek Hill

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin watches during an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Josie Lepe/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin had a drop the mic moment well before his showdown with Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Goodwin was asked if he was faster than Hill and said, "I don't compare myself with anybody" before rolling up his sleeve to reveal his Olympic rings tattoo, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

"I'll let you interpret that however you want," he said.

Goodwin's profile on the USA Track and Field website noted he qualified for the 2012 Olympics in London after his junior season at the University of Texas. He finished in 10th place in the men's long jump competition during those Games.

Hill may be a speed demon on the football field, but it's hard to argue with Goodwin's ability to reach the NFL while also being talented enough in track and field to make the Olympics.

Related

    Tomlin Disciplined AB for Skipping Meetings

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tomlin Disciplined AB for Skipping Meetings

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Marquise Goodwin Hopes for Speedy Recovery

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Marquise Goodwin Hopes for Speedy Recovery

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Battle of the Cheetahs — and Marquise Goodwin

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    Battle of the Cheetahs — and Marquise Goodwin

    Niners Nation
    via Niners Nation

    LB Reuben Foster Officially Activated After Ban

    San Francisco 49ers logo
    San Francisco 49ers

    LB Reuben Foster Officially Activated After Ban

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report