Jordan Matthews: I Became a Dad in Buffalo Because There 'Wasn't Anything to Do'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

BUFFALO, NY - NOVEMBER 12: Jordan Matthews #87 of the Buffalo Bills during NFL game action against the New Orleans Saints at New Era Field on November 12, 2017 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Jordan Matthews had the worst season of his career with the Buffalo Bills, but he was at least able to enjoy some other "activities" while he was there. 

He credits the year in Buffalo for leading to him becoming a father for the first time.

"There wasn't anything to do there but each other," he said Wednesday, per Les Bowen of Philly.com.

His wife, Washington Spirit forward Cheyna Matthews, announced the birth of their son on Instagram in August. The two got married in February.

Based on his assessment, who knows what would have happened if he wasn't traded to the Bills in 2017.

Matthews is now back with the Philadelphia Eagles after signing a deal Wednesday, so maybe the lively city will give him and Cheyna some new ways to pass the time.

