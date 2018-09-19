Jordan Matthews: I Became a Dad in Buffalo Because There 'Wasn't Anything to Do'

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Jordan Matthews had the worst season of his career with the Buffalo Bills, but he was at least able to enjoy some other "activities" while he was there.

He credits the year in Buffalo for leading to him becoming a father for the first time.

"There wasn't anything to do there but each other," he said Wednesday, per Les Bowen of Philly.com.

His wife, Washington Spirit forward Cheyna Matthews, announced the birth of their son on Instagram in August. The two got married in February.

Based on his assessment, who knows what would have happened if he wasn't traded to the Bills in 2017.

Matthews is now back with the Philadelphia Eagles after signing a deal Wednesday, so maybe the lively city will give him and Cheyna some new ways to pass the time.