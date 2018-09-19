Tyreek Hill on 49ers' Matt Breida: 'There's Only 1 Cheetah in the League'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
Don Wright/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill isn't prepared to share his "cheetah" nickname with San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida.

"Man, I've only gotta say one thing: Who got the social media name and all of that?" Hill said Wednesday, alluding to his @cheetah Twitter handle, per the Kansas City Star's Brooke Pryor. "There's only one cheetah in the league, just know that. You can’t be a cheetah and run a 4.48, or whatever you run."

The Chiefs welcome in the 49ers on Sunday, which presented Hill with the opportunity to discuss the proper etiquette when it comes to nicknames.

Hill undersold Brieda's speed by saying he clocked in at 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash. During Georgia Southern's pro day in 2017, Brieda ran a 4.38-second 40, which would've ranked second among running backs at the NFL Scouting Combine that year.

Granted, Hill can claim bragging rights. He ran a 4.24-second 40 at West Alabama's pro day in 2016. One only needs to watch Hill's highlight reel to understand his game-breaking speed.

Since they don't play on opposite sides of the ball, Hill and Brieda won't be facing off in any one-on-one situations in Week 3.

But Hill's comments add a fun subplot to see if either player goes out of his way to make an impression at Arrowhead Stadium.

