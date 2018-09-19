Tim Tebow Expected to Return to Mets for 2019 Season

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Tim Tebow's pursuit of a spot in the major leagues will reportedly likely continue in 2019.

New York Mets assistant general manager John Ricco revealed to Newsday's Tim Healey that the organization expects the former Heisman Trophy winner to return for a third professional baseball season.

"I'm sure that's his last impression of himself," Ricco told Healey. "I'd be surprised if he didn't want to continue."

No word on what level the organization plans to have him start at in 2019.

After struggling between two levels of Single-A (.226 average in 126 games) in his first professional season in 2017, Tebow spent the 2018 season with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies—and enjoyed some success. The 31-year-old hit .273/.336/.399 with six home runs, 14 doubles, one triple and 36 RBI in 84 games.

His solid performance earned him a spot on the Eastern League All-Star team. He went 1-for-4 with a double in the showcase game.

Unfortunately, his season was cut when he suffered a broken hand in July. That ended any and all talk of him possibly receiving a September call-up in what has been a lost season for the Mets.

New York has given Tebow at-bats with the big-league squad during spring training in each of the past two years. While he is just 5-of-45 (.111 average), it does give him a chance to face advanced pitching. Plus, it brings fans to the ballpark.

As long as Tebow is healthy coming March 2019, expect the Mets to give him more at-bats during the spring and see if he can build on the success he had this past season.

While the critics will point out Tebow's numbers are nothing to go wild about, especially for a player of his age, it is important to note that he made major improvements from his first season to his second, and did so at a higher level. He still has a long way to go to prove he deserves a shot in the majors, but it appears as though he will have at least one more season to chase his dream.