LeSean McCoy's Ex-Girlfriend Files Photos of Injuries from Alleged Home Invasion

John Salangsang/Associated Press

Delicia Cordon, the ex-girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, included photos of the injuries she suffered during an alleged home invasion in a lawsuit she filed against McCoy in a Georgia court.

TMZ posted the images Tuesday. (Warning: Graphic photos)

ESPN's Mike Rodak tweeted details from the lawsuit Tuesday (Warning: Sensitive material):

Back in July, images of Cordon with severe bruising were posted by a friend on Instagram (via TMZ Sports—warning: graphic content) alongside accusations McCoy was responsible for the injuries, among other allegations:

"We didn't say anything about how you beat your dog 'Henny' into kidney failure. Let's not talk about all the times my best friend had to stop you from VICIOUSLY beating your son for small things like peeing in the bed. We kept quiet about your drug usage...all the ILLEGAL steroids and needles you were using, but we will not keep quiet about this!!!!!! I can't believe you did this to my best friend!!!!!"

The post was later deleted.

McCoy issued a statement on Twitter to deny any involvement:

The NFL star hired prominent Atlanta attorney Don Samuel in July, according to Rodak. Police had not named any suspects at the time Samuel was hired, but Cordon suspected McCoy was behind the invasion, per Rodak.

Attorney Tanya Mitchell Graham detailed the matter further in a statement provided to CNN in July:

"At approximately 3:00 a.m. on this morning, while she was sleeping in the residence that she shares with Mr. McCoy, Ms. Cordon was physically assaulted in the home by a male assailant who entered the home with no signs of forced entry.

"The assailant demanded specific items of jewelry that had been previously gifted to Ms. Cordon by Mr. McCoy, which Mr. McCoy had requested back on many occasions. In fact, after Ms. Cordon refused to return the jewelry gifts to Mr. McCoy, he would often suggest to Ms. Cordon that she could be robbed because the jewelry was expensive."

McCoy has continued to play football through the ongoing lawsuit, appearing in both of the Bills' first two games of the 2018 season.