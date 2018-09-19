Thomas Rawls Signs Bengals Contract, Tra Carson Waived

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 30: Thomas Rawls #30 of the New York Jets runs the ball during the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 30, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Wednesday the signing of veteran running back Thomas Rawls and the release of running back Tra Carson. 

Rawls, 25, spent his first three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, rushing for 1,336 yards and seven touchdowns in 34 career games. 

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

