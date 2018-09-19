Thomas Rawls Signs Bengals Contract, Tra Carson Waived

Thomas Rawls Signs Bengals Contract, Tra Carson WaivedSeptember 19, 2018
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
The Cincinnati Bengals announced Wednesday the signing of veteran running back Thomas Rawls and the release of running back Tra Carson.
Rawls, 25, spent his first three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, rushing for 1,336 yards and seven touchdowns in 34 career games.
