Thomas Rawls Signs Bengals Contract, Tra Carson Waived

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Wednesday the signing of veteran running back Thomas Rawls and the release of running back Tra Carson.

Rawls, 25, spent his first three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, rushing for 1,336 yards and seven touchdowns in 34 career games.

