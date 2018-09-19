Yasiel Puig's Home Reportedly Burglarized for 4th Time

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig reacts after a strike against Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Jared Hughes in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo/Associated Press

While Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig is coming off an incredible performance that earned him National League Player of the Week honors, he has once again suffered some misfortune away from the diamond.

According to TMZ Sports, Puig's house in the San Fernando Valley was burglarized for the fourth time on Tuesday night.

No word on what, if anything, was stolen.

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

