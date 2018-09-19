Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks (0-2) will finally get to play in front of their own fans as they host the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) in their home opener on Sunday as small favorites at the sportsbooks.

The "12th man" has been good to the Seahawks over the years, giving them one of the top home-field advantages in the league, and they hope that edge will help lead them to their first victory of the season at CenturyLink Field.

NFL point spread: The Seahawks opened as three-point favorites; the total was 44.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 21.1-16.6 Seahawks (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

Dallas will be fortunate to be catching Seattle off a short week after losing 24-17 to the Chicago Bears on the road in the Week 2 Monday night matchup.

The Seahawks struggled offensively versus the Bears, trailing 17-3 early in the fourth quarter before scoring two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes to close the gap.

The Cowboys turned in a similar defensive performance in a win over the New York Giants on Sunday night, leading 20-3 before their opponent scored 10 points in the last 1:27.

The Dallas defense alone can keep this game close and lead an upset bid.

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

Seattle does not have to do much to cover the spread except likely just win the game, based on the small number set by oddsmakers.

The Seahawks have already faced two good defenses on the road in Denver and Chicago, so the Cowboys probably won't be able to play any better on that side of the ball than either of them, especially at Seattle.

Even though Dallas is coming off a win, the team's offensive struggles are real, averaging 14 points with three total touchdowns scored through the first two games.

The Seahawks have a better offense, and their defense will be extra motivated playing for the home crowd.

Smart betting pick

The Cowboys have played surprisingly well in the past five road meetings, going 4-1 against the spread, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The underdog is also a perfect 5-0 ATS in the previous five games between the teams overall, another key trend supporting Dallas in this spot.

Seattle's defense is simply too suspect to get the job done, no matter where the game is being played.

Bet on the Cowboys to win.

NFL betting trends

The Cowboys are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games vs the Seahawks.

The total has gone under in four of the Cowboys' last five games vs the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are 4-13-1 ATS in their last 18 games in the late afternoon.

