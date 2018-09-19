Report: Tom Brady 'Would Divorce' Bill Belichick If He Could

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2018

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and head coach Bill Belichick before the game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Jim Rogash/Getty Images

A new book chronicling the life of Bill Belichick suggests New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has grown tired of his longtime head coach.

According to a passage in Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time, a source with knowledge of the dynamic between Brady and Belichick intimated Brady isn't enthused by the prospect of playing for the 66-year-old anymore.

"If you're married 18 years to a grouchy person who gets under your skin and never compliments you, after a while you want to divorce him," the source told author and ESPN reporter Ian O'Connor following the 2017 season.

"Tom knows Bill is the best coach in the league, but he's had enough of him. If Tom could, I think he would divorce him."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

