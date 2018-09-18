Alexa Bliss Removed from WWE Mixed Match Challenge After Injury vs. Ronda Rousey

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

WWE announced Ember Moon will replace Alexa Bliss as Braun Strowman's partner in Tuesday night's Mixed Match Challenge first-round bout against Kevin Owens and Natalya.

As seen in the following video, Cathy Kelly revealed that Bliss felt numbness in her left arm Tuesday as a result of Ronda Rousey's armbar:

Bliss lost to Rousey in her rematch for the Raw Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

It was not announced Bliss is officially out for the entire tournament, which suggests she could return if Strowman and Moon prevail Tuesday.

During Season 1 of Mixed Match Challenge, Bliss and Strowman formed Team Little Big and advanced to the semifinals of the tournament where they lost to The Miz and Asuka, who went on to win the tourney.

The combination was both unique and effective, as Strowman's brute strength paired well with Alexa's devious intelligence.

The 27-year-old Bliss is already a five-time women's champion in WWE, and she is scheduled to face WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view in October provided she is healthy enough to do so.

Along with Strowman and Moon facing Owens and Natalya, the husband-wife combo of Jimmy Uso and Naomi will take on AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair in Mixed Match Challenge action Tuesday night as well.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).