Greg Hardy Responds to Shawne Merriman's Fight Challenge: 'Let's Make It Happen'

Chris Unger/DWTNCS LLC/Getty Images

Former NFL star Greg Hardy is down for a fight with Shawne Merriman after the three-time Pro Bowler addressed the possibility of a bout between the two.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Merriman said he'd be open to taking on Hardy, assuming he is successful in his World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation debut.

Hardy responded in an Instagram post: "All I'm saying is if you like entertainment as much as I do, you would deff enjoy this one. Pro-Bowl battle royal. #iamthestorm let's make it happen baby lol."

Merriman might be biting off more than he can chew should he actually go through with the idea.

Prior to joining the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation, the former linebacker's only combat sports experience was a brief stint with WWE.

Hardy, on the other hand, won his first three amateur fights before taking part in Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. He defeated both Austen Lane and Tebaris Gordon via knockouts in a combined minute and 14 seconds.

The 30-year-old Hardy looks like a natural in the world of mixed martial arts, so Merriman should think long and hard about whether opposing him is a good idea.