TMZ: Dorial Green-Beckham Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor DWI from December Arrest

Former NFL receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated stemming from his arrest last December, according to TMZ Sports.

The 25-year-old is facing up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine following his October sentencing.

According to reports, he was attempting to pick up a friend who had been arrested for a DWI but eventually failed his own sobriety tests.

Green-Beckham last appeared in the NFL in 2016 with the Philadelphia Eagles before being released prior to the 2017 season.

He was originally a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft to the Tennessee Titans but was traded after just one year to Philadelphia.

While Green-Beckham was clearly talented on the field, his off-field problems continued to derail his career. He was dismissed from the Missouri football team after a domestic violence allegation and more recently was arrested for speeding in 2015.

He totaled 68 catches for 941 yards in two NFL seasons.