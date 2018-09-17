PSV Eindhoven's Hirving Lozano Says Barcelona Made Contact: 'Would Be a Dream'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano said Monday "it would be a dream" to play for Barcelona as he prepares to face the Spanish champions in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League at the Camp Nou.

The Mexico international also said his agent had informed him of interest from Ernesto Valverde's team, according to ESPN FC's Samuel Marsden:

Lozano heads to the Camp Nou for Tuesday's match in good form for PSV. He has six goals and an assist in his last seven matches in all competitions for the Dutch champions.

The 23-year-old joined PSV from Mexican side Pachuca in June 2017 on a six-year deal. He helped the club win the Dutch title in his first season, scoring 17 goals and contributing eight assists.

The winger then made an impression with Mexico at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He scored the winner in El Tri's win over Germany in their opening-group game.

Lozano offers plenty of attacking punch for PSV. He is tenacious, has bags of pace, can play on either flank and is a good finisher.

His father, Jesus Lozano, said there had been interest in his son during the World Cup, per Marsden.

"There have been approaches, but right now there's nothing concrete," he said. "I think after the World Cup it will be clear if he stays at PSV or leaves for another team."

Lozano stayed at PSV, but speculation over his future has continued. According to Manolete at AS, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are all interested in the Mexican.

PSV manager Mark van Bommel spoke about interest in Lozano before the close of the summer transfer window.

"It could very well happen that we receive a huge offer, but we are in a position where we can afford to say no," he told Fox Sports NL (h/t Goal's Jon Arnold).

If Lozano continues the fine form he has shown at the start of the season, it's likely there will be clubs queuing up for him next summer.

The winger has made his feelings on Barcelona plain, but it remains to be seen if the club are still interested in bringing him to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona moved to bring in Brazilian winger Malcom from Bordeaux over the summer. The club also have Ousmane Dembele, who is starting to shine after an injury-interrupted first campaign.

Lozano will have the perfect opportunity to show Barcelona what he can do when the two teams kick off their Group B campaign Tuesday. An impressive performance at the Camp Nou could tempt Barcelona into renewing their interest when the transfer window reopens.