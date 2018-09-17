NFL Power Rankings: Breaking Down Sunday's Action Ahead of Week 3

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Following Sunday's NFL action, seven teams hold 2-0 records. Three of those clubs host games in Florida. Here's another curveball, the Philadelphia Eagles aren't among the unbeaten.

The 2018 season has already shown parity. Every week, we have to consider the unexpected. Even though it's early in the year, young stars have emerged as playmakers who can shift the balance of power in either conference.

While it's trendy to talk about the upstart talents and teams, a familiar face won't go away. In fact, he's led a club with low expectations to two major upset victories.

Let's highlight some of the biggest Sunday storylines and take a look at the latest power rankings below.

1. Minnesota Vikings (1-0-1)

2. Los Angeles Rams (2-0)

3. Green Bay Packers (1-0-1)

4. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-0)

5. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0)

6. New England Patriots (1-1)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (1-1)

8. Atlanta Falcons (1-1)

9. Carolina Panthers (1-1)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (2-0)

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1-1)

12. San Francisco 49ers (1-1)

13. Denver Broncos (2-0)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)

15. New Orleans Saints (1-1)

16. Miami Dolphins (2-0)

17. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

18. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)

19. Chicago Bears (0-1)

20. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

21. Oakland Raiders (0-2)

22. Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

23. Washington Redskins (1-1)

24. Tennessee Titans (1-1)

25. New York Jets (1-1)

26. New York Giants (0-2)

27. Houston Texans (0-2)

28. Seattle Seahawks (0-1)

29. Cleveland Browns (0-1-1)

30. Detroit Lions (0-2)

31. Arizona Cardinals (0-2)

32. Buffalo Bills (0-2)

Patrick Mahomes Puts Up Historic Numbers

Remember when the media asked Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid about quarterback Patrick Mahomes' interceptions during practice, and he shrugged it off?

Well, the second-year signal-caller has flipped those offseason turnovers into regular-season touchdown passes and made NFL history in the first two weeks:

Mahomes shredded the Pittsburgh Steelers defense Sunday, completing 23-of-28 passes for 326 yards and six touchdowns. Kansas City's defense gave up more yardage 475-449, but the team held on for a 42-37 victory.

Safety Eric Berry's return from a heel injury should strengthen the Chiefs secondary. Mahomes can't keep this trajectory going through an entire season, but he can help this squad win some shootouts down the stretch.

Most importantly for the Chiefs, they certainly have their quarterback of the future with compatible weapons around him. Kansas City could put a stronger hold on the AFC West division with quarterback Alex Smith's successor under center.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Knock Off the Champions

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Will quarterback Jameis Winston reclaim his job after serving a three-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy? According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ryan Fitzpatrick may hold on to the starting job when the 24-year-old returns.

Fitzpatrick put together another stellar performance against the Eagles Sunday, logging 402 passing yards, four touchdowns and just one interception in a 27-21 victory.

Why would the Buccaneers make a switch while they're winning games? Tampa Bay beat two impressive squads in the New Orleans Saints and Eagles. Furthermore, the offensive talent seems to click with Fitzpatrick in the huddle. We could see the journeyman quarterback extend his career as a starter for at least a few more weeks.

The Buccaneers will host the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Week 3 Monday Night Football matchup, which is shaping up to be a must-watch game.

Jacksonville Jaguars Avenge Playoff Loss to the New England Patriots

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars' 31-20 victory over the New England Patriots goes down as a statement game for an upstart team that jumped on the playoff radar last year.

However, don't equate September triumphs to wins in January. The Jaguars needed the victory to boost their confidence level. When the Patriots suffer a double-digit loss early in the season, many question whether it's the beginning of the end for this franchise as the gold standard in the NFL.

As the case in year's past, let's pump the brakes on the Patriots' demise. As for the Jaguars, it's another step in their ascension as a contender. It's an impressive feat considering they won without running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) as the offensive engine.

Quarterback Blake Bortles led the Jaguars to victory Sunday, throwing for 377 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Perhaps he's taken another step in his individual development within offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett's scheme. The Jaguars' 2017 campaign doesn't look like an aberration.