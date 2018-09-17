Waiver Wire Week 3: Corey Clement, Antonio Callaway Highlight Pickups to Know

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The NFL waiver wire is the gift that keeps on giving.

Week 2 started seeing some things return back to normal. But not everywhere—those Tamp Bay Buccaneers are still beating good teams on the back of huge performances from Ryan Fitzpatrick, of all people.

Fitzpatrick's outbursts are a good example of both how silly the start to a new season can be and how generous the waiver wire can be for fantasy owners. Those owners who need some help after poor drafting, injuries or otherwise still have starter-level players available on the open market if they look in the right places.

With Week 3 on the horizon, the following guys are work looks.

Week 3 Waiver-Wire Targets

Blake Bortles, QB, JAX (28 percent owned)

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, TB (18 percent owned)

Corey Clement, RB, PHI (21 percent owned)

Javorius Allen, RB, BAL (8 percent owned)

Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (2 percent owned)

John Brown, WR, BAL (24 percent owned)

Antonio Callaway, WR, CLE (5 percent owned)

Dede Westbrook, WR, JAX (17 percent owned)

Jesse James, TE, PIT (8 percent owned)

Austin Hooper, AT, TE (17 percent owned)

Owners clearly didn't buy into Fitzpatrick, yet it should go without saying he's worth a stash even after Jameis Winston returns.

Perhaps more interesting though is Blake Bortles, the man who just won a staring contest with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

That's only halfway sarcastic, too, as Bortles put up 377 passing yards and four touchdowns with one interception as his Jacksonville Jaguars got the 31-20 win. Granted, Bortles isn't going to put up four touchdowns every game, but he's quietly improved each of the past few seasons to the point nobody can joke about him anymore.

Keep in mind this is a guy who lost names like Allen Robinson over the offseason and didn't have Leonard Fournette:

Bortles scored 14.24 points in Week 1 on the road, so there is variance here. But he's producing even without big names around him and his ability as a runner (322 yards and two scores last year) helps him produce in streamable fashion with starter upside.

Corey Clement, RB, PHI (21 percent owned)

There could be a much bigger role coming for Corey Clement with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Which means owners are going to want to strike.

Clement looked great over the weekend during a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, taking six carries for 30 yards and a score while catching five passes for another 55 yards, good for a total of 17.0 points.

This outburst came courtesy of the veteran Darren Sproles being inactive and Jay Ajayi going down with an injury for a few quarters. The result was 11 touchdowns for Clement plus starting duties on punt returns, giving him ample opportunity to produce.

For owners, Clement is a wait-and-see stash. It's hard to imagine after seeing what he can do that the Eagles won't want to work him into the base offense more often and there isn't a guarantee the guys in front of him on the depth chart will stay healthy anyway.

With chances to add true producers at running back so rare now, Clement is a must-have commodity.

Antonio Callaway, WR, CLE (5 percent owned)

It was going to be interesting to see how the Cleveland Browns worked in fourth-round pick Antonio Callaway with Josh Gordon on his way out the door.

So far, so good:

After scoring zero points in Week 1, the rookie erupted with increased usage in Week 2, turning four targets into three catches for 81 yards and a score, good for 16.30 points as the Browns came up short yet again, this time 21-18 against the New Orleans Saints.

For those owners in need, Callaway isn't going to provide weekly consistent production. But the good news is he inflicted the above numbers in the second half of the Week 2 game, so it's reasonable to think his role will keep growing now that he has the attention of quarterbacks and his offense as a whole.

Hailed as one of the most talented wideouts in the 2018 class but falling on draft day due to non-football concerns, there is an outside chance Callaway is one of the most productive rookie receivers all year and owners now have a guarantee Gordon won't come in and spoil it. With Callaway showing flashes like this, it's hard to imagine they choose to bring in a free agent like Dez Bryant, either, so Callaway should be gobbled up in all leagues.

Jesse James, TE, PIT (8 percent owned)

The 0-1-1 Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the biggest messes in the NFL right now, but it doesn't mean the offense is devoid of producers.

With Le'Veon Bell out of the picture, tight end Jesse James is seeing a notable workload and finding nice spots in defenses for Ben Roethlisberger to abuse. He's got five targets apiece over his first two outings this year, the first going for 7.5 points and his Week 2 output sitting at 22.3 points by way of five catches for 138 yards and a score.

The emergence wasn't hard to see coming for those who were paying attention:

At worst, James is a quality streamer option the rest of the season. Vance McDonald has yet to make an impact and he might not, whereas James has three years of experience with Big Ben under his belt now.

This showed in Week 2 while James worked the field and used the defense focusing on Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster to his advantage—that won't be the last time it happens this season.