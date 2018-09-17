Fantasy Football Week 3: Rankings, Stat Projections and Top Waiver-Wire Adds

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The Monday night game between the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears will conclude the Week 2 action, but even though that game is still on the NFL schedule, we are looking ahead to Week 3 in fantasy football.

There are still many machinations to observe before our Week 3 final rankings are out, but here's a look at our initial top-five rankings and projections at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.

Quarterbacks

1. Drew Brees, NO at Atl.—345 yards, 3 TDs.

2. Kirk Cousins, Minn. vs. Buff.—325 yards, 3 TDs

3. Patrick Mahomes, KC vs. SF—315 yards, 3 TDs

4. Tom Brady, NE at Det.—295 yards, 3 TDs

5. Aaron Rodgers, GB at Wash.—305 yards, 2 TDs

Running backs

1. Todd Gurley, LAR vs. LAC—145 yards, 2 TDs

2. Alvin Kamara, NO at Atl—130 yards, 2 TDs

3. Jordan Howard, Chi at Ari.—125 yards, 1 TD

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dall. at Sea—120 yards, 1 TD

5. Saquon Barkley, NYG at Hou.—115 yards, 1 TD

Wide Receivers

1. Antonio Brown, Pitt. at TB—155 yards, 2 TDs

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Hou. vs. NYG—135 yards, 2 TDs

3. Michael Thomas, NO at Atl.— 130 yards, 1 TD

4. Odell Beckham Jr., NYG at Hou.—125 yards, 1 TD

5. Julio Jones, Atl vs. NO—140 yards

Tight Ends

1. Rob Gronkowski, NE at Det—125 yards, 2 TDs

2. Travis Kelce, KC vs. SF—95 yards, 1 TD

3. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jax. vs. Tenn.—105 yards

4. Kyle Rudolph, Minn. vs. Buff—80 yards, 1 TD

5. O.J. Howard, TB vs. Pitt.—75 yards, 1 TD

The New Orleans Saints have yet to hit their stride in splitting their first two games, but the sight of their long-time rivals should bring out the best in Drew Brees.

The veteran quarterback threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns in Week 2, and the expectation is that the 39-year-old will continue to get better in the coming weeks.

The Los Angeles Rams have looked like the best team in the NFL in the first two games of the season, and Todd Gurley is the best running back in the game.

The 24-year-old did not have his best outing in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals as he had just 42 yards on 19 carries, but he did pound the ball into the end zone three times. He should be able to bounce back with a huge game in the battle of Los Angeles.

The Steelers have gotten off to a brutal 0-2 start after dropping a 42-37 decision to the Kansas City Chiefs. The absence of Le'Veon Bell is causing big problems for what should be one of the best teams in the NFL. Antonio Brown will not abide another ordinary game, and he will break free for a huge effort against Tampa Bay.

Rob Gronkowski will be in the top spot among tight ends on almost an every-week basis. He was held in check by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, and he will not let that happen two weeks in a row.

The Detroit Lions have dropped two straight games to start the season, and Gronkowski will pile more pain on head coach Matt Patricia, the former New England defensive coordinator.

Week 3 Waiver-Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (18 percent own): We may still be leery about Fitzpatrick because of his career history, but we are convinced for the time being that he is the quarterback to bring aboard in a waiver-wire situation.

It's one thing to throw four TD passes against the Saints, but it's quite another to do it against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Joe Flacco, Baltimore Ravens (13 percent own): The message sent by the Ravens to their incumbent quarterback has been received. The Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson in the first round last spring, and Flacco understands that nothing is guaranteed and he must do better if he wants to hold on to his QB1 position.

Flacco threw for 376 yards and two touchdowns against the Cincinnati Bengals, and he is a solid waiver-wire addition.

Running Back

Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (43 percent own): It may be quite difficult to find superstar running backs on the waiver wire, but you can find productive No. 2 running backs.

Ekeler may not be the Chargers' starting running back, but he works quite well with Melvin Gordon and is solid as a runner and a receiver.

Wide Receivers

DeSean Jackson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (45 percent own): Jackson has always been among the most explosive wide receivers in the league, but few thought he would be an impact player with Tampa Bay this year.

However, the combination of the 31-year-old and quarterback Fitzpatrick has been quite deadly.

Jackson caught four passes for 129 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles, and that came a week after he caught five passes for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener at New Orleans.

Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers (31 percent own): Allison is the No. 3 receiver on the Packers after Randall Cobb and Davante Adams, but he has excellent hands, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers has confidence in him.

The 24-year-old caught six passes for 64 yards against the Minnesota Vikings, and he should be ready for a big game against the Washington Redskins.

Tight End

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars (32 percent own): Seferian-Jenkins is a huge man who can overpower defenders at 6'5" and 262 pounds. He can wall off defenders and make key plays.

Seferian-Jenkins, 25, caught three passes for 23 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots in Week 2, and he looks like a solid red-zone target for the Jaguars.

