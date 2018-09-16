LeGarrette Blount Ejected for Laying Out Elijah Lee After Matthew Stafford Hit

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 10: LeGarrette Blount #29 of the Detroit Lions looks on from the sidelines against the Oakland Raiders during the second quarter of an NFL preseason football game at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on August 10, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount hit the locker room earlier than expected Sunday, getting ejected in the fourth quarter of his team's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, Blount appeared to take exception to a hit on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and left the sideline to shove 49ers linebacker Elijah Lee.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

