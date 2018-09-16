LeGarrette Blount Ejected for Laying Out Elijah Lee After Matthew Stafford Hit

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount hit the locker room earlier than expected Sunday, getting ejected in the fourth quarter of his team's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, Blount appeared to take exception to a hit on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and left the sideline to shove 49ers linebacker Elijah Lee.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

