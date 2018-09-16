Tevin Coleman, Calvin Ridley's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Week 2

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Calvin Ridley got blanked, and Tevin Coleman finished with just 19 yards in Week 1.

Suffice it to say their owners will be happier this time around.

Coleman took advantage of his start in place of Devonta Freeman, rushing for 107 yards and adding 18 on four receptions. Ito Smith had nine carries for 46 yards, but it's clear Coleman will be the lead back. He performed admirably in Freeman's stead.

Ridley, the Falcons' first-round pick, did not have a single catch in his pro debut. He was much more involved Sunday, recording four grabs for 64 yards and a touchdown against a stout Carolina Panthers secondary.

From a fantasy perspective, Coleman is the only one here you want outside of deeper leagues. He's going to be a low-end RB1 until Freeman comes back and was good enough Sunday to prove he can shoulder a larger workload. Freeman's expected to miss at least another week or two, so anyone who handcuffed should get to reap the rewards.

Ridley's a rookie receiver in an offense that also features Julio Jones. He's not necessarily an afterthought, but he's not a guy you can count on from a fantasy perspective. Jones will forever be Matt Ryan's go-to guy for good reason. There will be weeks he might be a fine fill-in on byes, and he's for sure rosterable in all leagues.

To recap: Start Coleman. Sit Ridley.

So...as you were.