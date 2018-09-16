EPL Table: 2018 Premier League Standings After Sunday's Week 5 Matches

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

West Ham United picked up their first Premier League points of the season with a 3-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Their win propels the Hammers off the bottom of the table. They are replaced by Burnley who drop a place after being beaten 1-0 at Molineux by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Updated Premier League Standings (games played, goal difference, points)

1. Chelsea: 5, +10, 15

2. Liverpool: 5, +9, 15

3. Manchester City: 5, +11, 13

4. Watford: 5, +5, 12

5. Bournemouth: 5, +3, 10

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 5, +4, 9

7. Arsenal: 5, 1, 9

8. Manchester United: 5, 0, 9

9. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5, 0, 8

10. Everton: 5, -1, 6

11. Leicester City: 5, -1, 6

12. Crystal Palace: 5, -2, 6

13. Southampton: 4, 0, 4

14. Brighton & Hove Albion: 4, -2, 4

15. Fulham: 5, -5, 4

16. West Ham: 5, -6, 3

17. Cardiff City: 5, -6, 2

18. Huddersfield Town: 5, -9, 2

19. Newcastle United: 5, -4, 1

20. Burnley: 5, -7, 1

Sunday Recap

Wolves picked up their second win of the Premier League season, as they continued their fine start to life back in the English top flight.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side dominated the game and deservedly took the lead on 61 minutes.

Matt Doherty swapped passes with Helder Costa down the right flank and then crossed for Raul Jimenez to stroke the ball past goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Wolves could have won by a bigger margin. Jimenez had earlier been denied by Hart and then by James Tarkowski who headed clear off his own line.

Doherty also forced Hart into a decent save, while Willy Boly volleyed an effort just over the bar at the end of the first half.

Jimenez and Leo Bonatini both missed chances after the break. By contrast Burnley created little and failed to trouble the Wolves defence.

Opta highlighted just how dominant the hosts had been:

The result propels Wolves into the top half of the table. Burnley are still without a win and have just one point from their first five games.

West Ham moved out of the bottom three after securing their first league win under new manager Manuel Pellegrini.

The visitors made a great start at Goodison Park, as they took the lead on 11 minutes. A long ball upfield found Marko Arnautovic, and he unselfishly squared the ball to Andriy Yarmolenko to slot home.

Everton had a good chance to equalise through striker Cenk Tosun. Lucas Digne sent in an inviting cross, but he could only head the ball straight at goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The Hammers doubled their lead on the half-hour mark. A poor pass from Jordan Pickford played Everton into trouble and Yarmolenko cut in from the right and curled the ball home.

Opta noted how it was an impressive first start by the Ukrainian:

Gylfi Sigurdsson gave the hosts a lifeline just before half-time. The Iceland international headed home Jonjoe Kenny's cross to put them back in the game.

West Ham restored their two-goal lead on the hour mark. Pedro Obiang drove forwards and slipped in Arnautovic who poked it past Pickford.

Sky Sports Statto noted how influential the Austrian is:

Oumar Niasse blasted a shot against the bar late on as Everton slipped to their first Premier League defeat of the new season.

It's a much-needed three points for West Ham and will relieve pressure on Pellegrini after a tough start to life back in the English top flight.