Jets' C.J. Mosley, Quinnen Williams out vs. Browns with Groin, Ankle Injuries

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The New York Jets announced Saturday that both linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams will miss the team's Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Mosley and Williams left New York's Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills with groin and ankle injuries, respectively.

The injuries are a big hit to a Jets team that is already without quarterback Sam Darnold, who is on the shelf with mono.

Mosley, 27, joined the Jets this offseason after signing a five-year, $85 million contract that includes $51 million in guaranteed money. It was a huge move for the team, one made to add a defensive leader to the front seven.

The four-time Pro Bowler emerged as one of the better linebackers in the NFL after registering 100 or more tackles in four of his first five seasons. In Week 1, he made six tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Jets selected Williams with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft after a standout defensive career at Alabama. He appeared in his first NFL game last week but did not record a tackle.

The combination of Mosley and Avery Williamson was expected to be an immediate strength for the Jets before Williamson was lost for the season in August to an ACL tear.

That will make Mosley difficult to replace. While he's sidelined, either rookie fifth-round pick Blake Cashman or Albert McClellan will step into the starting lineup alongside Neville Hewitt.

Along the defensive line, Steve McLendon, Leonard Williams and Henry Anderson will continue to start, while Folorunso Fatukasi and Jordan Willis could see more playing time with Williams out.