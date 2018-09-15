Gus Malzahn Donates $2 Million to Auburn to Build Football Facilities Building

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2018

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 8: Head coach Gus Malzahn of the Auburn Tigers during their game against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
Michael Chang/Getty Images

Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn, alongside his wife Kristi, are donating $2 million to Auburn to help build a new football operations building for the program, according to Chris Low of ESPN.com.

"I love Auburn and am excited about our future," Malzahn said.

According to Low: "Auburn's current football operations building was built in 1989. Allen Greene, Auburn's first-year athletic director, made a pitch to the school's board of trustees on the need to build a football-only complex during a Thursday workshop with board members."

James Crepea of AL.com added, "Malzahn would prefer a new standalone facility like several SEC programs have built in recent years, but it's unclear whether Auburn would build a new one, most likely where Auburn's old track is currently, or renovate its current athletics complex, which was built in 1989."

Crepea added that the board of trustees was given an initial budget of $30 million for the facility, whether it's new or renovated.

Malzahn, 52, has been with the Tigers for the past six seasons, going 47-22 during his tenure and leading the program to the BCS National Championship Game in the 2013 campaign and five bowl games (1-4 in those contests) in total.  

The Tigers have started 2-0 this season and were ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press poll coming into Saturday ahead of their clash against No. 12 LSU.

Related

    How Early-Season Busts Can Get Back on Track

    College Football logo
    College Football

    How Early-Season Busts Can Get Back on Track

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Auburn Hosting 4 Uncommitted 5-Stars for LSU Game

    Auburn Football logo
    Auburn Football

    Auburn Hosting 4 Uncommitted 5-Stars for LSU Game

    AL.com
    via AL.com

    How CFB's Biggest Busts Can Get Back on Track

    College Football logo
    College Football

    How CFB's Biggest Busts Can Get Back on Track

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    4 Injured Auburn Starters ‘expected’ to Play vs. LSU

    Auburn Football logo
    Auburn Football

    4 Injured Auburn Starters ‘expected’ to Play vs. LSU

    Justin Lee1
    via OANow.com