Le'Veon Bell Won't Play vs. Chiefs as Contract Holdout Continues

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 15, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell will sit out the Pittsburgh Steelers' home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and miss his second consecutive game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As Schefter noted, Bell has now forfeited $1.7 million of the $14.5 million salary that the franchise tag provides.

                      

