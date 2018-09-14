Pete Rose: I'm in 'Poor Health and Disabled' Amid Divorce from Estranged Wife

Tim Daniels
September 14, 2018

MLB hit king Pete Rose said in court documents he's in "poor health" as he attempts to finalize a divorce from his estranged wife, Carol Rose, so he can marry girlfriend Kiana Kim. 

On Friday, TMZ Sports reported the filing noted the longtime Cincinnati Reds superstar, who's now 77, is dealing with a myriad of physical issues.

"[Rose] is currently disabled and can barely walk or travel," the filing read. "His health is deteriorating and [he] has a heart condition and [is] on blood thinners."

"I am in poor health and disabled, and have trouble walking," Rose said.

The 17-time All-Star selection, three-time World Series champion and 1973 NL MVP added he's lost around $550,000 in annual income over the past year, bringing his yearly earnings to $453,000.

Rose is attempting to block his wife from receiving spousal support or forcing him to cover legal fees related to the divorce, per TMZ Sports.

The Cincinnati native was banned for life in 1989 for betting on baseball. His attempt to gain reinstatement, and create a potential Hall of Fame path, was denied by commissioner Rob Manfred in 2015.

Rose was enshrined in the Reds Hall of Fame in 2016.

