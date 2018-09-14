Happy Birthday, Jimmy Buckets: Timberwolves Star Jimmy Butler Turns 29

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 14, 2018

  1. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  2. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  3. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  4. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  5. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  6. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  7. 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics

  8. LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪

  9. Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason

  10. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

  11. Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural

  12. Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party?

  13. Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️

  14. LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18

  15. 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft

  16. 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1

  17. Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps

  18. Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester

Right Arrow Icon

Happy 29th birthday to Minnesota Timberwolves star Jimmy Butler! 

Jimmy Buckets has been balling since his college days at Marquette and has blossomed into a two-time All-NBA player. Will the former Most Improved Player celebrate on Friday with celebrity friends or maybe some karaoke? Watch the video above to check out a special birthday card to Butler.

          

Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Wade Still Undecided on Future

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Wade Still Undecided on Future

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Hayward Expects to Play in Opener

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hayward Expects to Play in Opener

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Best, Worst Case Scenarios for Every Team This Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best, Worst Case Scenarios for Every Team This Season

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kyrie Is Knicks' No. 1 Target in Free Agency

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kyrie Is Knicks' No. 1 Target in Free Agency

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report