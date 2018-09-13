Ben Roethlisberger on Status for Week 2 with Elbow Injury: 'We'll See'

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's status for Week 2 remains up in the air as he missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday due to an elbow injury.

"We'll see how I feel tomorrow," Roethlisberger said when asked if he'd participate in practice on Friday, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Pittsburgh hosts the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Roethlisberger was banged up near the end of the Steelers' 21-21 tie with the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. And while it has kept him from taking the field in practice, he downplayed the seriousness of the injury.

"Just got hit, a bruise; it will be fine," Roethlisberger told reporters on Wednesday, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

The veteran quarterback struggled in wet conditions in the season opener, completing just 56 percent of his passes for 335 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. While he helped his team jump out to a 14-point lead in the third quarter, he was unable to close out a victory and ultimately had to settle for a draw.

With the reigning AFC West champs coming to town this weekend, the Steelers are facing the possibility of having to play without both Roethlisberger and running back Le'Veon Bell, who has yet to sign his franchise tender. If the elbow bruise prevents Roethlisberger from playing, 2017 fourth-round pick Josh Dobbs would be called into action.

Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Dobbs took first-team reps during practice on Thursday. Dobbs has not attempted a pass during the regular season in his career.

While the Steelers are preparing Dobbs just in case, No. 7 doesn't expect his injury to keep him from being under center come Sunday.

"I don't plan on it," Roethlisberger said on Wednesday about possibly sitting out of the meeting with the Chiefs, per Fowler.