Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Eric Alonso/Associated Press

Barcelona will take part in a special La Liga clash on Saturday, the first to take place in Real Sociedad's Anoeta stadium following renovations to the ground.

It's a place the Catalans know all too well, and for all the wrong reasons. Per Oddsshark.com, the Blaugrana will start the match as 41-100 favourites, while La Real come in at 133-25. A draw has odds of 97-25.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. BST/10:15 a.m. ET, while broadcasts will be available via Eleven Sports (UK) and BeIN Sports (U.S.). Live streams can be found via Eleven Sports' official website and BeIN Sports Connect.

Curse of the (New) Anoeta?

Saturday will mark the start of a new era in Real Sociedad's history, as the Basques will play their first fixture in the renewed Anoeta stadium. Rather than build a brand-new complex, the club took the decision to renew the ground to get rid of the athletics track, turning the dilapidated structure into a modern marvel.

La Real have received praise for the ambitious project, which could set an example for countless clubs who play in similarly hated stadiums. Sportswriter Sebastian Hassett shared these images of the transformation:

While the Anoeta was disliked for its poor sightlines and the athletics track, the fans in San Sebastian were proud of its feared reputation, and for good reason. Last year, Barcelona finally put an end to the dreaded "Curse of the Anoeta," winning their first La Liga contest in San Sebastian since 2010.

TalkSport's Lee Roden broke down the remarkable run, highlighting how there were several embarrassing defeats along the way.

The curse appeared to be alive and well last year when the Basques took a 2-0 lead, but it was finally broken in emphatic fashion:

Barcelona have started the season in perfect form, taking three wins from three matches and impressing in the process. On paper, they should have little trouble with Real Sociedad, who have four points after three matches and lost to Eibar in their last outing.

But the Blaugrana will know better than to overlook the Txuri-Urdin. The hosts will be extra motivated due to the circumstances, playing their first-ever match in the new Anoeta, and while it won't be easy, they've worked plenty of magic at home before.

Prediction: Real Sociedad 1-1 Barcelona