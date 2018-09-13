Simms & Lefkoe: Simms' Week 1 Film Notebook, TNF Preview, Jerry Rice Interview

Bleacher Report

It's Thursday, which means we're taking a deep dive into Simms' film notebook!

On the latest episode of Simms & Lefkoe, the guys break down the film of Odell Beckham Jr vs. Jalen Ramsey (23:50); the San Francisco 49ers' linebacker combo of the future (54:30); Bargain Bill Belichick's defense (1:02:40); Patrick Mahomes' special arm (1:29:45); Cam Newton's new-look offense (1:23:00); and much more!

As always, Phil Simms joins the guys (38:15), and the pod closes out with a Thursday Night Football preview (1:37:40) and an interview with the GOAT Jerry Rice (1:47:29).

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

