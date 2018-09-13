Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

One of the keys to big-time success in the NFL is winning away from home, and the Philadelphia Eagles did just that on their way to the Super Bowl last year, going 6-2 straight up and 5-3 against the spread on the road.

Philadelphia opens this season's road schedule with a trip to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

NFL point spread: The Eagles opened as three-point favorites; the total was 44 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 28.3-20.6 Buccaneers (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

The Super Bowl champs opened the defense of their title on Sept. 6 with an 18-12 victory over Atlanta, a near-replay of their playoff battle of last season.

The Eagles trailed the Falcons 3-0, 6-3 and 12-10 late into the fourth quarter, but they drove 54 yards to a Jay Ajayi touchdown with just over two minutes to go to take the lead.

The Philadelphia defense then held Atlanta on five plays from inside its own 10-yard line to secure the win in a game that went off as a pick'em on the NFL betting lines.

On the night, Philadelphia outrushed the Falcons 113-74, held a 32/28 edge in time of possession and converted touchdowns on two of three red-zone opportunities.

Meanwhile, the Eagles defense stiffened when needed, holding Atlanta to three field goals on five trips into the Philly red zone.

It wasn't a pretty performance by the Eagles, but it showed once again that this team is tough, balanced and can win without its starting quarterback.

Why the Buccaneers can cover the spread

The Buccaneers pulled Week 1's biggest shocker, outlasting the Saints in New Orleans 48-40, winning outright as 10-point dogs.

Tampa fell down to the Saints 7-0 on the game's opening possession and later trailed 17-14 in the second quarter. But the Bucs used three Ryan Fitzpatrick touchdown passes and a defensive score to create a 34-7 run and a 48-24 lead, and they then hung on from there.

On the day, Tampa Bay racked up 529 yards of total offense, as Fitzpatrick—starting in place of the suspended Jameis Winston—hit on 21 of 28 throws for 417 yards and four touchdowns, without a pick. He also scrambled for another touchdown and a key 12-yard gain for a first down that put the game away.

Stretching back to last season, the Buccaneers are 4-0 ATS over their last four games.

Smart betting pick

The Bucs are coming off a huge performance last week and now sit ripe for a letdown.

Fitzpatrick looked great against the Saints, but there's no way the Philadelphia defense will allow him a repeat performance.

Also, Tampa wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who scored two long touchdowns last week, then left that game with a concussion and is doubtful for this game.

Smart money here plays the Eagles.

NFL betting trends

The Eagles are 3-1 SU and ATS in their last four games against the Buccaneers.

The total has gone over in four of Philadelphia's last five games against Tampa Bay.

The Eagles are 13-1 SU and 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games as favorite.

