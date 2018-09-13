Paulo Dybala Will Exit Juventus in January Amid Offers, Says Palermo Owner

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2018

PARMA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Paulo Dybala of Juventus gestures during the serie A match between Parma Calcio and Juventus at Stadio Ennio Tardini on September 1, 2018 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Paulo Dybala could depart Juventus as early as January after struggling for game time early in the 2018-19 season, according to Palermo owner Maurizio Zamparini. 

Dybala swapped Palermo for Juve back in 2015, and Zamparini believes the Argentinian forward is now ready to move on again after being limited to just 100 minutes of Serie A action so far this term.

He said Spain is Dybala's likeliest destination, although there are also offers from the Premier League, per RMC Sport (h/t Goal's Joe Wright):

"Every time he is left out, it makes me want to cry. He's on the bench because of [manager Massimiliano] Allegri. Allegri should come to Palermo and win the Scudetto. Two years ago, I sent Dybala a message and advised him to go to Spain, not Italy. 

"He'll leave, because Juventus want to get €120 million. In January, I think he'll leave for Spain. He has offers in Spain and England. Juventus have a lot of champions, and it's obviously a reason to cry when a phenomenon like him is not playing."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

