NFL Picks Week 2: Examining Recent Odds and Expert Predictions

It will take a lot for Week 2 of the NFL season to come close to replicating the Week 1 drama, which included Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' Willis Reed-esque return, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shootout (and upset) win over the New Orleans Saints and three touchdowns from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

That being said, some exciting matchups are on tap. Here's a look at some odds and expert picks for the Week 2 games, alongside key injury notes for two matchups and how they could affect their respective contests.

All odds are via OddsShark and as of Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET. Expert picks are via NFL Pickwatch, with the figures below representing the percentage of experts taking the more popular team.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (-1, 45 O/U)



Pick: Cincinnati 20, Baltimore 17

Expert Pick: Baltimore (55 percent)

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-6, 44.5 O/U)

Pick: Atlanta 20, Carolina 17

Expert Pick: Atlanta (82 percent)

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints (-9, 50 O/U)



Pick: New Orleans 31, Cleveland 20

Expert Pick: New Orleans (97 percent)

Houston Texans (-2, 45 O/U) at Tennessee Titans



Pick: Houston 23, Tennessee 10

Expert Pick: Houston (66 percent)

Indianapolis Colts at Washington Redskins (-5.5, 46 O/U)



Pick: Washington 27, Indianapolis 23

Expert Pick: Washington (97 percent)

Kansas City at Pittsburgh (-4, 52.5 O/U)



Pick: Pittsburgh 31, Kansas City 24

Expert Pick: Pittsburgh (77 percent)

Los Angeles Chargers (-7, 42.5 O/U) at Buffalo Bills



Pick: Los Angeles 31, Buffalo 10

Expert Pick: Los Angeles (92 percent)

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (-3, 44 O/U)



Pick: New York 20, Miami 17

Expert Pick: New York (77 percent)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (-1.5)



Pick: Green Bay 24, Vikings 21

Expert Pick: Minnesota (76 percent)

Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 43.5 O/U) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Pick: Philadelphia 31, Tampa Bay 13

Expert Pick: Philadelphia (79 percent)

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-13, 45.5 O/U)



Pick: Los Angeles 34, Arizona 14

Expert Pick: Los Angeles (97 percent)

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers (-6, 47.5 O/U)



Pick: San Francisco 30, Detroit 17

Expert Pick: San Francisco (97 percent)

New England Patriots (-1, 45 O/U) at Jacksonville Jaguars



Pick: Jacksonville 20, New England 17

Expert Pick: New England (61 percent)

Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos (-6, 46 O/U)



Pick: Denver 24, Oakland 17

Expert Pick: Denver (97 percent)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-3, 42 O/U)



Pick: New York 24, Dallas 14

Expert Pick: Dallas (53 percent)

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears (-3, 43.5 O/U)



Pick: Chicago 27, Seattle 17

Expert Pick: Chicago (74 percent)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers suffered a sprained knee in the second quarter of Sunday night's contest with the Chicago Bears. After being carted off the field, Rodgers came back out at halftime and led the team on a 17-point comeback to win, 24-23.

His status for Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings has not yet been confirmed. Rodgers commented on his situation Wednesday: "I want to play, obviously. Just taking it one day at a time, see how it feels tomorrow, see how it feels Friday, Saturday, and then hopefully ready to go Sunday."

Head coach Mike McCarthy said "there’s the hope of playing" for Rodgers, who did not practice Wednesday.

Ultimately, it's hard seeing Rodgers sit this one out. He played on the knee for a half and has a week to get better. Plus, the stakes are high as the Packers and Vikings look like playoff teams that will battle for the NFC North crown.

Packers.com senior writer Mike Spofford noted how the knee might affect Rodgers Sunday:

"Having played through a significant amount of pain against the Bears, Rodgers’ measure of his fitness to play comes down to mobility. He doesn’t expect to be able to scramble out of the pocket and extend plays like he does so often, but as long as he can shift and slide within the pocket to create throwing lanes, he’s confident he can play well."

Rodgers couldn't move much in the second half, but he threw three touchdowns en route to completing 20 of 30 passes for 286 yards. It was an incredible feat considering the Bears' fierce pass rush, led by edge-rusher Khalil Mack.

Rodgers won't get any breaks on defense in Week 2, however, as Minnesota returns all the key pieces from a defense that allowed the fewest points in the league next season. The Packers signal-caller will have to look out for defensive ends Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter, who had 13 and seven sacks, respectively.

On the flip side, if the Green Bay offensive line holds up, then Rodgers can sit in the pocket and look for a bevy of talented targets. He lost Jordy Nelson in the offseason, but Green Bay gained tight end Jimmy Graham, who can be a tough cover.

Wideout Davante Adams is a touchdown machine, having scored 22 times in his past two full seasons. Running back Jamaal Williams is an adept runner, pass-catcher and pass-blocker, and wideouts Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison both impressed in their 2018 debuts.

The 14-year pro may not be as mobile as he wants, but it's tough to bet against Rodgers, especially at home. Look for the Pack to win a close one.

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

Per San Francisco 49ers senior reporter Joe Fann, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he is "not sure" if wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will be able to play Sunday after the wideout suffered a quad injury in Week 1 against the Vikings.

Goodwin suffered that injury in the first half, but he later returned to action. That being said, Shanahan's comments don't inspire much confidence for the deep threat's chances to suit up this week.

As good as Goodwin has looked playing alongside quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (in the five games the two played in together last year, they connected 29 times for 384 yards and a touchdown), the 49ers may still be fine without their No. 1 wideout for two reasons.

First, the Detroit Lions looked awful in their first game against the New York Jets, losing 48-17. They gave up touchdowns against the Jets offense, defense and special teams. They were outscored 48-10 after a pick-six on the Jets' first play from scrimmage. Lions quarterbacks threw five interceptions, and the Jets out-rushed them 169-39.

Granted, it's just one game, but the Lions don't have a ton of time to figure things out as they are on a short week. Headed on the road to San Francisco, Detroit may be staring at its second straight loss.

Second, 49ers wide receiver Dante Pettis excelled in Goodwin's absence on Sunday, hauling in a 22-yard touchdown pass from Garoppolo. He also had a 39-yard reception.

The rookie is an explosive receiver who can give San Francisco a big-play threat any time he touches the ball. That can be beneficial against a Lions defense that gave up a few huge plays Monday: Of note, speedy wideout Robby Anderson beat the defense for a 41-yard touchdown catch.

Ultimately, the 49ers are in a great spot against a Lions defense that looks vulnerable to big plays right now. Pettis and other pass-catchers could dominate in a comfortable win.