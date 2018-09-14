NFL Players Who Have a Chance at Redemption in Week 2

0 of 8

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

With one poor performance by an NFL team, those on the outside start to lose their minds. Fire the head coach! Bench the quarterback! Overturn the roster!

Knee-jerk reactions are commonplace after a disappointing effort, but each franchise's approach is truly a week-by-week process.

"The best thing that we can do is turn the page and get going on the next opponent and really understand that there is a timeline to every week, unfortunately for us that we have to stay in, in order to have a chance to win or be successful that week," Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Wednesday after an embarrassing 48-17 loss to the New York Jets, per ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein.

What failed one week may work out in the squad's favor the following week. Different matchups and situations can lead to different outcomes, and individuals who played poorly can regain their confidence.

"Sometimes the games just don't go your way. I know the guys in that locker room and I take nothing away from the guys in that locker room," said Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland, who played for the Lions in 2015. "I understand that they'll come in tomorrow and they'll be more pissed off and more hungry."

Certain performances can be construed as more disappointing than others when they come from franchise leaders and established veterans. The NFL saw numerous examples of poor play from highly regarded and/or integral pieces to rosters during the opening weekend. Based on track record and expectations, a select few will be in a position to earn redemption after a woeful start to the 2018 campaign.