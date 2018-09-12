Jon Gruden Seems to Rip Derek Carr for Not Throwing to Open Amari Cooper

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden answers questions during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Los Angeles won the game 33-13. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden acknowledged the team missed some opportunities to get Amari Cooper the ball during Monday's 33-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Speaking to reporters (h/t The Athletic's Vic Tafur), Gruden seemed to suggest quarterback Derek Carr was at fault.

"Cooper was open deep," Gruden said. "He was open a couple times. For whatever reason, we didn't go there."

Carr acknowledged his understanding of Gruden's offense is still a work in progress, and his coach would prefer him to throw balls away to punt rather than get hit. 

"We're trying to find that line together," Carr told reporters (h/t Tafur). 

Carr also struggled to find a rhythm in the Week 1 loss. He went 29-of-43 for 303 yards with no touchdowns, three interceptions and was pressured 12 times, per Pro Football Focus.

Cooper had one of the worst games of his four-year NFL career against the Rams. The two-time Pro Bowler had one reception for nine yards on just three targets. He is hoping to have a bounce-back season in 2018 after having career-lows in targets (96), receptions (48) and receiving yards (680) last year. 

