Jon Gruden Seems to Rip Derek Carr for Not Throwing to Open Amari Cooper

Jon Gruden Seems to Rip Derek Carr for Not Throwing to Open Amari CooperSeptember 12, 2018
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden acknowledged the team missed some opportunities to get Amari Cooper the ball during Monday's 33-13 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Speaking to reporters (h/t The Athletic's Vic Tafur), Gruden seemed to suggest quarterback Derek Carr was at fault.
"Cooper was open deep," Gruden said. "He was open a couple times. For whatever reason, we didn't go there."
Carr acknowledged his understanding of Gruden's offense is still a work in progress, and his coach would prefer him to throw balls away to punt rather than get hit.
"We're trying to find that line together," Carr told reporters (h/t Tafur).
Carr also struggled to find a rhythm in the Week 1 loss. He went 29-of-43 for 303 yards with no touchdowns, three interceptions and was pressured 12 times, per Pro Football Focus.
Cooper had one of the worst games of his four-year NFL career against the Rams. The two-time Pro Bowler had one reception for nine yards on just three targets. He is hoping to have a bounce-back season in 2018 after having career-lows in targets (96), receptions (48) and receiving yards (680) last year.
