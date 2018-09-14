Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

New Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui faces his biggest challenge since taking charge in La Liga on Saturday, as his side make the trip to the Basque Country to face Athletic Bilbao.

It's been a straightforward start for Lopetegui, with Madrid coasting to three wins from their first three matches in the Spanish top flight. What's more, there have been no major signs that they are missing departed talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

Saturday's opponents have had a decent start to their season, winning one game and drawing their other; their Week 2 meeting with Rayo Vallecano was postponed. Manager Eduardo Berizzo will know a strong performance here could kickstart their campaign, and San Mames will be abuzz with anticipation come kick off.

Date: Saturday, September 15

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.) Eleven Sports (UK)

Odds

Courtesy of OddsShark.

Athletic: +443 (wager $100 to win $443)

Draw: +316

Real Madrid: -182 (wager $182 to win $100)

Real Out to Keep Run Going

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

The fixtures may have been kind to Lopetegui and his team at the start of this campaign, but few would have anticipated the team would adapt quite so quickly to life after Ronaldo and former manager Zinedine Zidane.

Lopetegui has made some tweaks to the team's style, as possession appears more important to him than his predecessor. He's also given responsibility to players who were previously in the side to provide a foil for Ronaldo—most notably Karim Benzema.

The Frenchman has scored four goals this season, a tally only Barcelona forward Lionel Messi can match. OptaJose noted that Benzema has never had such a quick start to the season:

While Benzema is sticking chances away, Gareth Bale has emerged as the key attacking force for Madrid, following on from his heroics in the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool in May.

The Wales international has been held back by injuries issues and players such as Isco and Marco Asensio's rises in recent years, and he often found himself on the fringes before netting a brace in last season's Champions League final.

This term, Bale appears to be in the best shape he's been in for years. Per Sky Sports Statto, there's no doubt he's benefitting from that:

This match will not be a stroll for Madrid, though, as Athletic are capable of turning in a big performance.

However, it appears the Basque side are wary of Los Blancos' threat. According to Juanma Velasco, a key part of the team's preparation has been constructing a plan that will limit the impact Bale can have on the game.

Focusing on one man may prove to be dangerous for the home side, though, as Madrid have shown this season they are very much a team. Bale is a threat, but Benzema is rejuvenated, and Isco and Asensio are both returning to domestic football after shining with Spain during the international break.

At home, Athletic are tough to beat and always cause teams problems through the likes of Inaki Williams and Aritz Aduriz. However, Madrid appear well equipped to overcome those threats and pick up a galvanising three points.

Prediction: Athletic Club 1-3 Real Madrid