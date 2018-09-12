Jason Peters Drove His Super Bowl Truck to Wednesday's Eagles Practice

Jason Peters Drove His Super Bowl Truck to Wednesday's Eagles PracticeSeptember 12, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters rides in style now that he's a Super Bowl champion.
According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, the 36-year-old pulled up to the Eagles practice facility Wednesday in a pickup truck plastered with images reminding everyone of February's 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52:
John Clark @JClarkNBCS
Jason Peters is a Boss The Godfather drove his Super Bowl truck to work today #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/JTg7PxD1ns
Peters, who did not play in the Super Bowl because of a ruptured Achilles, initially unveiled the custom whip in March.
Don't be surprised if we see another grandiose statement from the nine-time Pro Bowler if the Eagles become the first team since the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy in consecutive seasons.
