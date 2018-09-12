Jason Peters Drove His Super Bowl Truck to Wednesday's Eagles Practice

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters rides in style now that he's a Super Bowl champion.

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, the 36-year-old pulled up to the Eagles practice facility Wednesday in a pickup truck plastered with images reminding everyone of February's 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52:

Peters, who did not play in the Super Bowl because of a ruptured Achilles, initially unveiled the custom whip in March.

Don't be surprised if we see another grandiose statement from the nine-time Pro Bowler if the Eagles become the first team since the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy in consecutive seasons.