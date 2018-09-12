Jason Peters Drove His Super Bowl Truck to Wednesday's Eagles Practice

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 12, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 18: Offensive lineman Jason Peters #71 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on from the sideline during a National Football League preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on August 18, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Steelers 17-0. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)
George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters rides in style now that he's a Super Bowl champion. 

According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark, the 36-year-old pulled up to the Eagles practice facility Wednesday in a pickup truck plastered with images reminding everyone of February's 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52: 

Peters, who did not play in the Super Bowl because of a ruptured Achilles, initially unveiled the custom whip in March. 

Don't be surprised if we see another grandiose statement from the nine-time Pro Bowler if the Eagles become the first team since the 2003 and 2004 New England Patriots to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy in consecutive seasons. 

