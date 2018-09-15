Fantasy Football Week 2 Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 11

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Here's a look at how the Week 1 recommendations fared, because accountability is a good thing.

For the record, sleepers count as a "win" if they finish inside weekly starter territory in a 12-team point-per-reception fantasy league that starts one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one defense and the always-popular "flex" play—a fairly standard setup.

Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (243 passing yards, 2 touchdown, 1 interception, 8 rushing yards): Dalton came close to finishing inside the top 12 and wasn't a bad start by any stretch, but rules are rules—and a loss is a loss. LOSS

Blake Bortles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (176 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 42 rushing yards): Again, Bortles wasn't terrible against the New York Giants. But he wasn't especially good either. Off to a bit of a slow start, it appears. LOSS

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears (171 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 32 rushing yards): In the first half against the Packers, it looked like Trubisky would sail into the top 12. Sadly, NFL games have two halves—although he only just came up short. LOSS

Bilal Powell, RB, New York Jets (12 carries, 60 yards, 1 reception, 5 yards): On a night when Isaiah Crowell scored twice and the Jets offense rolled, Powell did get 13 total touches. He just didn't do enough with them. This is getting sad. LOSS

James White, RB, New England Patriots (5 carries, 18 yards, 4 receptions, 38 yards, 1 touchdown): You know it was a weird week when the fantasy bleeding is stopped by the Patriots backfield and not started by it. White found the end zone and finished inside RB2 territory. WIN

Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys (1 reception, 9 yards): The Dallas passing game was a dumpster fire against the Carolina Panthers. Don't hold your breath waiting to see another Dallas pass-catcher here. You'll turn Cowboys blue. LOSS

Ted Ginn, WR, New Orleans Saints (5 receptions, 68 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 two-point conversion): I would like to thank Mr. Ginn for helping me salvage some shred of my dignity in Week 1. The Saints lost, but Ginn posted a nice stat line. WIN

Tyrell Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (2 receptions, 8 yards, touchdown): Right team, wrong Williams—the dropsies that plagued the Chargers in Week is a nice metaphor for my start to the year. He makes a couple more grabs (like Mike) and I'd have been OK. LOSS

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars (3 receptions, 25 yards): ASJ had a 10-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter that was called back by penalty. If that play stands, both he and Bortles would have been wins instead of losses. Welcome to fantasy football. LOSS

Cincinnati Bengals Defense/Special Teams (380 yards allowed, 23 points allowed, 2 sacks, 1 interception, 1 FR, 1 touchdown): In a week where my luck was awful (as it usually is in Week 1), Cincy's late defensive touchdown was a bright spot that saved a third "win." WIN

WEEK 1: 3-7 (.300)

SEASON: 3-7 (.300)

In baseball, I'd be golden. Sadly, this isn't baseball. Not the start to the year I'd hoped for (want to hit on half of these), but I was a play or two here and there (and one penalty) from hitting on five or six instead of three.

Just gotta dust myself off and get back after it.