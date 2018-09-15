Fantasy Football Week 2 Sleepers at Every Position

Fantasy Football Week 2 Sleepers at Every PositionSeptember 15, 2018
What…a…week.
Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season had more twists and turns than a back road in West Virginia.
In Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers gave his fantasy owners major concern by getting hurt, and then he led the Packers to a miraculous come-from-behind win.
In a tie with the Cleveland Browns, James Conner made Le'Veon Bell's owners (at least the ones lucky enough to handcuff Conner to him) temporarily forget the misery of Bell's continuing holdout.
David Johnson and the Arizona Cardinals were awful. Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were not.
And the tight end position was positively hammered by injuries.
Whether it's those injuries, poor performances or another reason altogether, many fantasy teams are already springing leaks. Panicking managers are scrambling to find under-the-radar fantasy plays to help keep their season from going off the rails.
That's why we're here. So shake off those Week 1 blues, stop kicking yourself for not drafting Tyreek Hill, take a deep breath, do a "woo-sah" with me and let's get down to business with Bleacher Report's Week 2 fantasy sleepers at every position.
Accountability Time
Here's a look at how the Week 1 recommendations fared, because accountability is a good thing.
For the record, sleepers count as a "win" if they finish inside weekly starter territory in a 12-team point-per-reception fantasy league that starts one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one defense and the always-popular "flex" play—a fairly standard setup.
Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (243 passing yards, 2 touchdown, 1 interception, 8 rushing yards): Dalton came close to finishing inside the top 12 and wasn't a bad start by any stretch, but rules are rules—and a loss is a loss. LOSS
Blake Bortles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (176 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 42 rushing yards): Again, Bortles wasn't terrible against the New York Giants. But he wasn't especially good either. Off to a bit of a slow start, it appears. LOSS
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears (171 passing yards, 1 touchdown, 32 rushing yards): In the first half against the Packers, it looked like Trubisky would sail into the top 12. Sadly, NFL games have two halves—although he only just came up short. LOSS
Bilal Powell, RB, New York Jets (12 carries, 60 yards, 1 reception, 5 yards): On a night when Isaiah Crowell scored twice and the Jets offense rolled, Powell did get 13 total touches. He just didn't do enough with them. This is getting sad. LOSS
James White, RB, New England Patriots (5 carries, 18 yards, 4 receptions, 38 yards, 1 touchdown): You know it was a weird week when the fantasy bleeding is stopped by the Patriots backfield and not started by it. White found the end zone and finished inside RB2 territory. WIN
Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys (1 reception, 9 yards): The Dallas passing game was a dumpster fire against the Carolina Panthers. Don't hold your breath waiting to see another Dallas pass-catcher here. You'll turn Cowboys blue. LOSS
Ted Ginn, WR, New Orleans Saints (5 receptions, 68 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 two-point conversion): I would like to thank Mr. Ginn for helping me salvage some shred of my dignity in Week 1. The Saints lost, but Ginn posted a nice stat line. WIN
Tyrell Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers (2 receptions, 8 yards, touchdown): Right team, wrong Williams—the dropsies that plagued the Chargers in Week is a nice metaphor for my start to the year. He makes a couple more grabs (like Mike) and I'd have been OK. LOSS
Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars (3 receptions, 25 yards): ASJ had a 10-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter that was called back by penalty. If that play stands, both he and Bortles would have been wins instead of losses. Welcome to fantasy football. LOSS
Cincinnati Bengals Defense/Special Teams (380 yards allowed, 23 points allowed, 2 sacks, 1 interception, 1 FR, 1 touchdown): In a week where my luck was awful (as it usually is in Week 1), Cincy's late defensive touchdown was a bright spot that saved a third "win." WIN
WEEK 1: 3-7 (.300)
SEASON: 3-7 (.300)
In baseball, I'd be golden. Sadly, this isn't baseball. Not the start to the year I'd hoped for (want to hit on half of these), but I was a play or two here and there (and one penalty) from hitting on five or six instead of three.
Just gotta dust myself off and get back after it.
Sleeper of the Week
Jared Cook, TE, Oakland Raiders (at DEN)
There's a theme to this week's sleepers piece—a large percentage of them will be taking part in Sunday's AFC West showdown in the Mile High City.
None are more intriguing (or more terrifying) than Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook.
Now, there are those who will say that after Cook's monster performance against the Los Angeles Rams Monday night (nine receptions, 180 yards) his sleeper status has been revoked. But Cook was on the waiver wire in the majority of leagues until this week, and he's largely being rostered because of Week 1 injuries to big-name tight ends Greg Olsen and Delanie Walker rather than his big stat line against the Rams.
You see, we've seen this movie before with Cook. Multiple times. On multiple teams. Cook comes out of nowhere to have a huge game, gets scooped up by eager fantasy owners, then promptly goes back onto the side of a milk carton for a month.
Some skepticism after the Rams game is healthy—another disappearing act may yet come with Cook. But for one more week at least, the 10th-year veteran is worth running out there.
Last year, the Denver Broncos had all kinds of trouble covering tight ends—just three teams allowed more PPR fantasy points to the position. And in Week 1 the Broncos gave up three receptions, 105 yards and a touchdown to rookie Will Dissly of the Seattle Seahawks.
Rob Gronkowski, Dissly ain't.
Ride Cook's hot hand while you can.
Case Keenum, QB, Denver Broncos (vs. OAK)
As Jon Heath reported for Broncos Wire, Denver quarterback Case Keenum knows his three interceptions last week against the Seattle Seahawks were mistakes that can't be repeated.
"I think two of [the interceptions] were first downs, another one we're in another two-minute drive, moved the ball down the field and we've got three points in our back pocket," Keenum said. "That takes three points off of the board, then the other two they scored on.
"That's 17 points that I'm responsible for. I know that, I realize that, it's something that I'm going to fix and that I'm going to be better at. But I'm excited because we're going to be a really good football team. We are a really good football team."
However, while Keenum threw three picks, he also topped 300 passing yards and tossed three scoring passes. All told, the performance netted Keenum a sixth-place finish among fantasy quarterbacks in Week 1.
The 30-year-old should be able to match that production Sunday against the Oakland Raiders—if not exceed it.
In 2017, the Raiders ranked 26th in the NFL against the pass, allowing 241.1 yards per game. If Week 1 was any indication, they aren't a bit better this year—Oakland generated zero pass rush against the Rams and allowed Jared Goff to throw for 233 yards and two scores.
Playing in front of the home crowd with an excellent duo of wide receivers at his disposal in Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas, Keenum is an excellent streaming option or spot start under center.
Tyrod Taylor, QB, Cleveland Browns (at NO)
Generally speaking, it's not often that a quarterback coming off one of the worst games of his career gets recommended as a fantasy sleeper the following week.
But after a wacky Week 1 in the NFL, that's the case with Tyrod Taylor of the Cleveland Browns.
In Week 1, Taylor completed just 15 of his 40 pass attempts against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was the lowest completion percentage in a start in Taylor's seven-plus seasons in the NFL, although head coach Hue Jackson admitted that it wasn't all on the veteran signal-caller.
"Not good enough," Jackson said, per Josh Edwards of 247 Sports. "What I am also saying in there is that it is not all him. Sometimes guys got to be in the right spot. Protection has to hold up for him. All of those things in a passing game makes a difference. I think we all understand that. It is not just him. Does he have to do his job better? Yes. I think everyone around him has to do their job better, too."
It's worth pointing out that the game was played in a driving rainstorm. It's also worth pointing out that Taylor finished Week 1 as a top-five fantasy quarterback thanks to his 77 yards and a score on the ground.
It isn't going to be raining Sunday inside the Superdome against a Saints defense that just got scorched by Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the tune of 48 points, 417 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air.
Well, it won't be raining water. Points are another matter.
Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (at BUF)
Melvin Gordon of the Los Angeles Chargers was a hot commodity at the running back position in fantasy drafts this summer—a first-round pick in most leagues.
As it turns out, Gordon isn't the only one in the Chargers backfield with value.
Before the season began, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn talked up tailback Austin Ekeler while speaking to Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times.
"Pound for pound, my strength and conditioning coach told me he's the strongest guy on the team," Lynn said, "and I think you can see it in the way he runs the football. His balance, it shows up."
That balance and strength was on display in the team's Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. So were the second-year pro's receiving chops. For the afternoon, Ekeler touched the ball just 10 times. But he turned those touches into 126 total yards and a touchdown—numbers that made Ekeler a hot pickup on waiver wires this week.
Sunday the Chargers head east to face a Buffalo Bills team that looked in Week 1 like it would be hard-pressed to beat a Conference USA team—let alone an NFL one. A 47-3 thrashing at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens exposed Buffalo as the early front-runner to be the worst team in the league in 2018.
Even the Chargers will have a difficult time screwing this game up, and if the Bolts get a lead, they may do the same thing Baltimore did last week—give their lead tailback a blow in the second half and let his understudy carry the load.
Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos (vs. OAK)
Back to Denver.
Before the season, there was all sorts of discussion of the running back situation for the Broncos. Devontae Booker had a few fantasy supporters, but most pundits pinned their hopes on rookie Royce Freeman.
As it turns out, they were half-right. The tailback to own in Denver may be a rookie alright—just not Freeman.
In Week 1 at least, Freeman was outplayed by fellow newcomer Phillip Lindsay. Both backs put up identical stat lines on the ground: 15 carries for 71 yards.
Talk about a split workload.
However, Lindsay also did some damage as a pass-catcher, hauling in two catches for 31 yards and a score.
Make no mistake, the Denver backfield is now officially clear as mud. Trusting either Freeman or Lindsay as an every-week starter is a risky proposition. Having two backs with varying skill sets both capable of making hay is good for the Broncos, but bad for us fantasy types.
However, this article isn't about every-week studs. We're all about sleepers here. And in that regard, Lindsay may only be getting started.
The Raiders weren't a great matchup for running backs in 2017, but they weren't a bad one, either—14th in the league in PPR fantasy points given up to the position. And while it's way too early in the day for me to be drunk enough to compare Denver's backs to Todd Gurley, the latter did just light up Oakland for 147 total yards.
Thirty-nine of those yards (and Gurley's touchdown) came on three catches as the Oakland linebackers appeared vulnerable to backs catching the ball in the flat.
That just so happens to be where Lindsay looked better than Freeman a week ago.
Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. PHI)
As Greg Auman reported for the Athletic, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter said before the team's season opener that young wideout Chris Godwin could be set to open some eyes in 2018.
"Chris makes plays every day. ... I think (his) reputation in our building is already growing," Koetter said. "Chris is doing all the things he needs to be doing right now to be a really good player in this league."
There wasn't anything more surprising in Week 1 than the 48 points the Buccaneers dropped on the New Orleans Saints. It was a game in which a number of Tampa pass-catchers had huge days, and while Godwin didn't post the gaudy totals of Mike Evans or DeSean Jackson, his three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown wasn't cat food.
That may be just the beginning.
Per Auman, Jackson is both in the NFL's concussion protocol and battling a shoulder injury suffered in the fourth quarter of last week's win. If Jackson can't go, it's easy to imagine a spike in targets for Godwin in a matchup with a Philadelphia Eagles team that was next to impossible to run on last year.
If the Buccaneers are going to pull off another shocker, Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to have to have another big game throwing the ball. You can bet your lunch money that the Philly secondary's primary focus will be Evans—leaving Godwin in single coverage much of the afternoon.
Even if the Bucs get blown out, Godwin could be in position to clean up in garbage time.
It's a win-win.
Dante Pettis, WR, San Francisco 49ers (vs. DET)
Rookie wide receiver Dante Pettis made quite an impression with his first NFL reception. In last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with Marquise Goodwin on the shelf with an injured quad, Pettis did a fine job of getting open during a scramble drill and caught a 22-yard strike for a touchdown.
"I think I have a pretty good feel for—when quarterbacks start scrambling—where to go," Pettis told Matt Barrows of the Athletic. "So I ran to the open spot, saw the ball in the air, checked real quick just to make sure it was going to me and made a play."
This isn't to say Pettis' first game was perfect—there were some route-running mistakes and a would-be second score that Vikings corner Trae Waynes knocked away. But Sunday in Santa Clara, it looks like Pettis is going to have every opportunity to build on that debut.
Goodwin looks iffy to play against the Detroit Lions thanks to that bruised quad. If he can't go, Pettis will draw his first career start as the team's X receiver. Joe Fann of the 49ers website believes Pettis could be a "huge" part of the San Francisco offense in Week 2.
The Lions were a middling fantasy matchup for wide receivers a year ago, New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold had little trouble carving them up last week—including a long touchdown to Robby Anderson.
If Darnold and Anderson can do it, so can Garoppolo and Pettis.
Mike Wallace, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (at TBB)
In Week 1, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Mike Wallace was targeted just three times. The 10th-year veteran turned those targets into zero catches for zero yards.
And yet, here we are.
Wallace has been kicking around the NFL a while, and he told Rueben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia that he's not worried about the Philly offense's sluggish start.
"I've been playing for a long time, I'm not panicking over one game," Wallace said. "Those big plays will come from everybody. No one had the big plays they wanted. Not myself, not Nelly (Nelson Agholor), not (Zach) Ertz, nobody. It was one game, but we won so that's all that matters. "We'll be fine. Those will come."
According to Frank, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles believes one key to getting those big plays untracked is getting the rock to Wallace. "We need to get the ball in his hands," Foles said.
Assuming Foles isn't just blowing smoke, that means Wallace should see more than those three targets Sunday in Tampa. Alshon Jeffery is still hurt, and while Nelson Agholor paced the team with eight catches against the Atlanta Falcons, those eight catches went for just 33 yards.
If the Eagles are going to get the vertical passing game going in Week 2, Wallace is the best bet against a Buccaneers defense that was dead last in the NFL in total defense and pass defense in 2017. It also allowed the most PPR fantasy points to wide receivers.
Is starting a wide receiver off a goose egg a bold play? Sure.
No guts, no glory.
Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans (vs. HOU)
What a Week 1 at the tight end position. What a miserable, kick in the teeth Week 1 at the tight end position.
Delanie Walker of the Tennessee Titans? Done for the season with a broken ankle. Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers? Out indefinitely after injuring the same foot that cost him nine games last year.
Fantasy owners? Reaching for the tequila and Pepto-Bismol…in that order.
However, there might just be a silver lining amid all the carnage for the Titans.
The development of young tight end Jonnu Smith just got kicked into overdrive out of necessity.
For his part, Smith told the team's website he's ready to up his game with Walker on the shelf.
"If I didn't feel ready, I wouldn't be in this locker room right now. So I am more than ready," Smith said. "(Delanie) is a great player, but I believe I am also a great player. I have some things I have to continue to improve on. I am my biggest challenge, not the guy next to me. ... So I always want to be better than the guy above me."
There's a reason the Titans drafted Smith where they did. His athleticism and ability to stretch the field isn't in question. His lack of stats to date is more a testament to Walker than an indictment of Smith.
From here, Smith is the No. 1 tight end on an offense that features the position a great deal. And this week he faces a Houston Texans team that surrendered the seventh-most PPR fantasy points to tight ends in 2017.
Given all the injuries at tight end, Smith's upside is hard to pass on...especially in a plus matchup.
New York Jets Defense/Special Teams (vs. MIA)
J-E-T-S, Jets, Jets, Jets!
It's been many years since the beleaguered fans of the New York Jets were this stoked after the first week of the regular season. The reason for that excitement? A 48-17 waxing of the Lions in Detroit in which the Jets scored touchdowns in just about every way imaginable.
Odds are not many fantasy owners started the Jets defense in Week 1 on the road. And by "not many," I mean absolutely no one. But my oh my if they did—the Jets were the top-scoring defense of the week thanks to five interceptions (including a pick-six) and a special teams score.
In fantasy football, one of the easiest traps to fall into is to get caught chasing what's already happened. Starting the Jets the week after that Motown explosion does little good if they go back to being the non-factor most perceived them to be before it.
But that's not going to happen—at least not yet.
Sunday's home opener for the Jets is a tilt with a Miami Dolphins team that gave up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to defenses in 2017. The Dolphins were 25th in total offense last year and 28th in scoring.
Even if you think the Dolphins are better with Ryan Tannehill back under center, they won't be that much better. Miami also allowed a return score to the Titans in Week 1.
The Cinderella Jets may yet turn back into a pumpkin (yeah, yeah, it was the carriage…don't be that guy), but at least the matchup is there.