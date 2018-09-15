'Last Chance U' Season 3: Where Are the Top Players Now?

Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Netflix has captured a devoted audience with Last Chance U, a series profiling junior college football players hoping for an opportunity at a major-division program.

Season 3 highlighted the Independence Community College Pirates, a team from a small school in southeast Kansas. Former Florida State quarterback Malik Henry was the highest-profile player, though he didn't attract a Football Bowl Subdivision offer like several teammates who held significant roles on the show.

Last Chance U will continue on without some of them, but others—such as Henry—will be back for Season 4.

Malik Henry

Considered the No. 49 overall prospect of the 2016 recruiting cycle by 247Sports, Henry initially attended Florida State. However, he was briefly suspended, never appeared in a game for the Seminoles and transferred from the school in December 2016.

Henry landed at Independence, where he often clashed with head coach Jason Brown. For a while, it seemed Henry wouldn't return to the school, but he's listed on the official roster and is expected to play at some point during the 2018 season.

Rakeem Boyd

Texas A&M initially signed Rakeem Boyd, a 247Sports 3-star running back in the 2016 class. He enrolled early and impressed during spring practice before academic issues led to a transfer.

At Independence in 2017, he piled up 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. Boyd committed to Arkansas in January, debuting September 1 with 12 yards on six carries against Eastern Illinois in 55-20 victory. He followed that showing with 67 yards on seven carries in a 34-27 loss to Colorado State.

Kingston Davis

One of Boyd's teammates in the backfield, Kingston Davis also returned to the FBS after a year at Independence. The former Michigan fullback left Ann Arbor following an injury-riddled 2016 and totaled 37 yards on 20 carries for the Pirates.

Despite being dismissed from Indy for what appears to be a violation of team rules, he caught the attention of UAB coach Bill Clark. Davis has scored a touchdown in each of his first two games for the Blazers as a co-third-stringer.

Jamal Scott

Boyd's primary backup was Jamal Scott, who posted 363 yards with seven touchdowns on 79 carries in that reserve role.

Although he didn't receive an offer from an FBS program, Scott found a home at Eastern Illinois. He's quickly stepped into a leading role, running for 178 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries in two games.

Emmit Gooden

The last of three FBS players, Emmit Gooden's college journey has come full circle. The defensive tackle committed to Tennessee as a 4-star prospect in the 2016 class but never made it to campus.

After two seasons with Independence—and recording a team-best 81 tackles in 2017 while earning second-team NJCAA All-American honors—Gooden finally headed to Knoxville. Through two appearances, the lineman has collected 10 stops.

Players of Note

Carlos Thompson posted team-best marks of 48 receptions and 544 yards, scoring four total touchdowns for the Pirates. He's currently a member of Division II program Missouri Western State.

Though he isn't listed on the official roster, Kerry Buckmaster headed to Lindenwood, per Randy Speer of the Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal.

Bobby Bruce, the troubled yet talented linebacker, is back in Kansas following an arrest for an alleged robbery, and his attorney told Eric Rogers of Florida Today in August that his client "hopes to continue his education and role on the team." He is currently not on the Pirates roster, however.

"Last Chance U" couldn't highlight every player, but several Independence products are in the FBS. Offensive lineman Tramonda Moore (Oklahoma), receiver Calvin Jackson and safety Chad Davis Jr. (Washington State) and Delrick Abrams Jr. (Colorado) all caught on with power-conference schools.

Defensive backs Zedrick Raymond (Miami, Ohio) and D.J. Williams (Utah State) are among the players at non-power FBS programs who have immediately earned a starting role.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.