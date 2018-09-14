Fantasy Football Week 2: Confident Calls on Toughest Lineup Decisions

0 of 10

Now that the first week of the 2018 NFL season is in the books, the overreactions have run rampant. It's true for fantasy football as well.

Based on Week 1 alone, you might be led to believe that Ben Roethlisberger has reached the cliff, that Patrick Mahomes is already an elite quarterback or that Kenny Golladay is the new Calvin Johnson. Obviously, we'll have to let more of the season play out before confirming or dispelling such notions.

What we don't need to wait to know is that guys like Todd Gurley, Julio Jones and Antonio Brown are fantasy must-starts even against the toughest matchups. Other players? Well, things can get a little trickier.

We're here to help decipher whether some second-tier starters and flex options deserve to get the start against rough Week 2 opponents. We'll be factoring in what we saw in Week 1, but we'll also try to avoid the overreactions.

We'll be making our choices based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats.