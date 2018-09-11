Dustin Johnson Comments on Rumors of Affair, Breakup with Paulina Gretzky

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson released a statement on Twitter on Tuesday amid rumors of infidelity after his fiancee, Paulina Gretzky, deleted all photos of the couple on her Instagram account.

"Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support," Johnson wrote.

Johnson's alleged mistress, Yassie Safai, released a statement to TMZ denying all rumors of the relationship:

"I am not in a relationship with Dustin Johnson. Nor have we had any prior relationship. I met Dustin Johnson at Sherwood Country Club. I have run into him at Sherwood maybe four times since then and yes briefly spoke with him, like I'm sure any avid golfer and member would."

"I am sure he is a great person, but we do not have a close friendship. I have never met Paulina Gretzky and do not know the Gretzky family, but again, I am sure they are great people. I have no insight into the rumors around Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky's relationship. I wish them nothing but the best. I just want to go back to living my normal life."

TMZ's report says Gretzky and Johnson are still together. Their source did not clarify why Gretzky removed Johnson from her Instagram.

The two have been engaged since 2013. They have two children.