Former Lakers All-Star Center Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoSeptember 11, 2018

  1. Kobe's Hottest Kicks 👟

  2. The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today

  3. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  4. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  5. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  6. 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics

  7. LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪

  8. Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason

  9. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

  10. Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural

  11. Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party?

  12. Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️

  13. LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18

  14. 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft

  15. 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1

  16. Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps

  17. Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester

  18. Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer

Right Arrow Icon

After four years away from basketball, Andrew Bynum is working towards an NBA Return. Watch the video above to see his road back to professional basketball.

     

Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Booker (Hand) to Miss 6 Weeks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Booker (Hand) to Miss 6 Weeks

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe Taught the Redeem Team 'Mamba Mentality' 🐍

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe Taught the Redeem Team 'Mamba Mentality' 🐍

    Jonathan Abrams
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie, NBA Players Enroll at Harvard

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie, NBA Players Enroll at Harvard

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Deng, Timberwolves Agree to Deal

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Deng, Timberwolves Agree to Deal

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report