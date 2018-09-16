Ziggler and McIntyre Retain WWE Raw Tag Team Titles vs. Ambrose and Rollins

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre defeated intercontinental champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose at Hell in a Cell on Sunday to retain the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Rollins went for his superplex-Falcon Arrow combination on Ziggler. Before he could complete the second half of the move, McIntyre came out of nowhere to hit the Claymore Kick on Rollins. Ziggler was still the legal man and moved over to get an arm on Rollins for the pin:

Aaron Oster of The Team 980 enjoyed the finish:

Rollins and Ambrose managed to outsmart acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin on Monday's episode to be granted a shot at the Raw Tag Team titles against all odds.

After getting arrested along with Roman Reigns the previous week, Rollins and Ambrose blackmailed Corbin into giving them the championship match rather than being subject to an arrest after falsifying a police report.

The decision didn't sit well with Ziggler and McIntyre since they spent the previous few weeks working with Braun Strowman in order to get The Shield out of the picture.

Strowman attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Reigns the night after SummerSlam, but Rollins and Ambrose rushed to The Big Dog's aid to preserve his status as universal champion.

The Monster Among Men knew he needed some help to combat arguably the most dominant force in WWE history, which is where Ziggler and McIntyre came in. It was a natural fit considering the pair were engaged in a feud with Rollins and Ambrose previously.

Ziggler beat Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship and managed to hold it until SummerSlam thanks largely to a helping hand from McIntyre. The dynamic changed when Ambrose returned from injury to second Rollins, resulting in The Architect recapturing the IC title.

While Ziggler never received his Intercontinental Championship rematch, he and McIntyre shifted their attention toward the Raw Tag Team titles.

Several weeks ago, Ziggler and McIntyre attacked The Revival backstage in order to take their championship opportunity.

That resulted in a title match against The B-Team, with Ziggler and McIntyre emerging victorious.

Ziggler and McIntyre had their first title defense against The B-Team on Raw this week, and after beating Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel again, it set the stage for Sunday's clash with Rollins and Ambrose.

The Shield members posed a major threat to Ziggler and McIntyre due to their long history as teammates, but The Showoff and the Scot were able to escape Hell in a Cell with their reign intact.

Considering the upcoming six-man tag pitting Ziggler, McIntyre and Strowman against Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose at Super Show-Down in October, though, it stands to reason that the Raw Tag Team Championship feud is far from over.

