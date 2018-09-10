Corey Coleman Rumors: Ex-Browns WR Working Out for Patriots, Eagles

David Richard/Associated Press

Multiple teams are looking at free-agent wide receiver Corey Coleman after the Buffalo Bills released him at the end of the preseason.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Coleman worked out with the New England Patriots on Monday and has a visit set up with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.

The 2016 first-round pick worked out with the Arizona Cardinals last week, per Field Yates of ESPN.

Injuries limited Coleman during his first two years in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, but he still finished with 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns in 19 games despite inconsistent play at quarterback.

Despite his upside, the Browns traded him to the Bills in early August for a 2020 seventh-round pick. Buffalo apparently didn't see enough during the rest of the preseason to keep him on its roster going into the regular season.

Coleman is now hoping for a third opportunity in the NFL, and he's working out for elite teams that currently lack depth at receiver.

The Patriots need help at the position while Julian Edelman serves his four-game suspension, and it showed during Sunday's win over the Houston Texans. Phillip Dorsett caught seven passes for 66 yards and a touchdown, but no other Patriots receiver had more than one catch. Tom Brady instead largely peppered tight end Rob Gronkowski and running backs James White and Rex Burkhead with targets.

Philadelphia could be looking for a stopgap for Alshon Jeffery, who is reportedly still a few weeks away from returning from shoulder surgery, per Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated. With Mack Hollins also on injured reserve, the Eagles have few reliable wideouts on their roster.

Both the Pats and the Eagles could use another receiver, but the question is whether Coleman can show enough in his workouts to earn a contract.