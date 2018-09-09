Marcus Mariota Couldn't Feel His Fingers After Controversial Hit vs. Dolphins

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans lost Sunday's season opener 27-20 to the Miami Dolphins, but the 0-1 record isn't their only concern.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota took a big hit from Dolphins defensive end William Hayes during the contest, and the Oregon product discussed how he felt in the aftermath. As Jim Wyatt of Titans Online shared, Mariota said he couldn't even feel his fingers following the hit:

Joe Rexrode of The Tennessean added more context to Mariota's comments and noted the signal-caller "indicated it may have been a mistake to try to return" after the hit and a lengthy weather delay.

Adam Schefter of ESPN cited Elias Sports and pointed out Sunday's contest between the Titans and Dolphins beat a 2013 game between the Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears (five hours and 16 minutes) as the longest game in NFL history because of two weather delays, and Mariota still tried to gut it out for a stretch.

Mariota finished 9-of-16 for 103 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions and ultimately gave way to Blaine Gabbert. Gabbert wasn't much better and was 11-of-22 for 117 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, as Tennessee's offense failed to generate a single passing touchdown in the loss.

Mariota's long-term availability is far more important to the Titans than a season-opening loss, especially with a divisional contest against the Houston Texans looming in Week 2.

The last thing Tennessee needs is another injury after left tackle Taylor Lewan left Sunday's game with a concussion, per Darin Gantt of Pro Football Talk, and tight end Delanie Walker was carted off the field with an air cast around his right leg, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.