Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill Brilliant as Chiefs Rout Philip Rivers, Chargers

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs changed quarterbacks this offseason, but the offense clearly hasn't missed a beat.

Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes Sunday to lead the Chiefs to a 38-28 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Tyreek Hill was a huge part of that success, scoring two receiving touchdowns to go with his 91-yard punt return touchdown.

Philip Rivers totaled 424 passing yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn't enough for the Chargers to avoid an 0-1 start to the season.

Hill set the tone from the start of the game, returning a punt for a touchdown on his first touch of the season. He scored again in the first quarter on a 58-yard reception, helping the Chiefs take a 17-12 lead at halftime.

The speedy receiver finished the day with 268 all-purpose yards, including seven catches for 169 receiving yards.

Kansas City then pulled away with two touchdowns in the third quarter to go up 31-12.

While Rivers and company made a valiant effort to keep the game close—totaling 541 yards of offense—two turnovers were their undoing.

There was likely some concern about Mahomes making his first career start in Week 1, replacing successful veteran Alex Smith. However, he showed he was more than up for the task while finishing 15-of-27 with 256 passing yards and 21 rushing yards.

Although some of his scores were off gadget plays near the end zone, this 36-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Sherman was a thing of beauty:

No one believed the 127.5 passer rating was a fluke either:

If he can keep this up, the Chiefs will have a good chance to improve their 10-6 record from last season.

They will try to continue their winning ways in another road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday. The Chargers will go on the road as well in Week 2 to face a Buffalo Bills squad that lost 47-3 in its first game.

