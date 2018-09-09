Cam Newton Shines as Panthers Beat Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers took the first step toward their fifth playoff appearance in six years Sunday with a 16-8 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium.

It was the season opener for the two NFC hopefuls, and Cam Newton (17-of-26, 161 yards, 58 rushing yards, 1 TD) outplayed Dak Prescott (19-of-29, 170 yards, 0 TDs) throughout the game.

Dallas had an opportunity in the final two minutes, but Mario Addison sacked Prescott and forced a fumble, which Carolina recovered to clinch the win.

Cam Newton's Legs Are Panthers' Best Hope at Super Bowl Run

Running with the quarterback is always a dangerous proposition because of the risk of injury, but Newton's ability to do so represents Carolina's best chance to build on last year's playoff appearance and challenge for the Super Bowl.

Newton's early read-option keepers were unstoppable, as he powered through arm tackles and utilized his speed to get to the edge. The first touchdown of the game came when DeMarcus Lawrence and Sean Lee bit on an inside fake to Christian McCaffrey, which allowed the quarterback to stroll into the end zone.

It was a welcome change for the Panthers after Newton directed them down the field on their first drive before McCaffrey fumbled at Dallas' 5-yard line.

Newton's ability to run reverberates throughout the offense, as it leads to an extra blocker in the box, creates passing lanes by forcing additional defenders toward the line of scrimmage and gives McCaffrey a split-second head start when the defense watches the quarterback. Carolina will need those passing lanes because its group of wide receivers isn't exactly a laundry list of Hall of Famers.

Torrey Smith hasn't gone over 500 yards since 2015, Devin Funchess is still looking for his first 900-yard season and Jarius Wright had just 198 receiving yards last year. What's more, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reported reliable tight end Greg Olsen was ruled out in the first half with a foot injury.

Carolina's early success with the quarterback runs forced Dallas to adjust, which opened the door for a more balanced attack as McCaffrey (50 rushing yards and 45 receiving yards) became more involved. That is a replicable formula and the Panthers' best chance at overcoming Olsen's injury and lackluster receiver production.

Cowboys Offense in Line for Nightmare Season

Prescott was exposed in six games without Ezekiel Elliott last season when he threw for less than 200 yards four times and had five touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

It was more of the same Sunday even with Elliott in the backfield.

Dallas released wide receiver Dez Bryant and saw tight end Jason Witten retire this offseason, and it was in dire need of a playmaker against the Panthers. Prescott underthrew open receivers multiple times, struggled when the pocket broke down and was sacked six times, per ESPN.com.

The result was a disjointed Dallas offense that was 2-of-11 on third downs and didn't even have a single snap in Panthers' territory in the entire first half.

It wasn't only Prescott, as Brett Maher missed a critical field goal that would have pulled the Cowboys within seven in the third quarter and Elliott (15 rushes for 69 yards and a score) and the offensive line failed to generate much momentum on the ground until the final quarter.

A fan even begged Bryant to return only to be told he prefers to go somewhere that can better utilize his skills:

Dallas needs the offensive line and Elliott to set the tone, especially with a lack of playmakers on the outside, and it finally cracked the end zone in the fourth by riding the Ohio State product on a speed option to the outside.

However, it fell behind by double digits in the first half and was forced to throw more in comeback mode. That is the recipe for a nightmare season given the personnel group, as the running game can only do so much when the clock is a serious concern.

Quick Start Puts Panthers in NFC South Driver's Seat

The Panthers couldn't have asked for a better opening week in terms of the standings.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers stunned the reigning division champion New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay's win is less important than New Orleans' loss considering the Buccaneers pose less of a threat since they were 5-11 last season and haven't made playoffs since 2007 campaign.

What's more, the Falcons lost Thursday to the Philadelphia Eagles and looked ugly on the offensive side.

Carolina is officially in the early driver's seat, and the defense looked ready to compete throughout the season. The result could be another playoff season for Newton and Co. out of the NFC South.

What's Next?

Both teams will face divisional foes in Week 2, as the Cowboys open their home slate against the New York Giants while the Panthers hit the road to face the Atlanta Falcons.