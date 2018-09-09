Kirk Cousins, Vikings Defeat 49ers as Jimmy Garoppolo Struggles, Throws 3 INT

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings opened the season among the favorites to win the NFC.

They spent the first 60 minutes of the regular season putting a sleeper NFL contender to sleep.

Kirk Cousins threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings earned a 24-16 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Minnesota defense picked off Jimmy Garoppolo three times and forced four turnovers overall. Garoppolo threw for 261 yards on 15-of-33 passing in a disappointing performance that doubled as his first loss as an NFL starter.

Jimmy G Struggles to Justify Huge Contract in Opener

Garoppolo made things look easy after his midseason trade to San Francisco, leading the Niners to five straight wins to close the season. He looked every bit of the franchise quarterback, leading to him being handed a five-year, $138 million contract.

One game into that deal and Garoppolo learned the hard way things aren't going to be as easy this time around. The Vikings seemed to have him well-scouted, with Garoppolo struggling to complete even half of his passes while barely acknowledging his outside receivers.

Greg Kittle led the way with five receptions for 90 yards, but no wideout had more than four receptions. Trent Taylor finished with 28 yards on those grabs. Dante Pettis hauled in two passes for 61 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown, but it was clear Garoppolo was struggling to connect outside.

Some of that could have been due to Marquise Goodwin suffering a quad injury. Goodwin was Garoppolo's favorite target after the trade and left in the first half. He returned in the third quarter but wasn't part of the offense, failing to record a reception on just one target.

A ton of credit has to go to the Vikings defense; it might be the best unit in the league. But Garoppolo looked frankly terrible on some of those picks. He's got a long way to go in justifying himself as a franchise cornerstone.

Vikings Defense Looks Super Bowl Ready in Week 1

One reason we can't go super hot-take on Jimmy G: The Vikings defense is awesome.

There's a reason Minnesota is a Super Bowl favorite, and it ain't Kirk Cousins. The Vikings were clearly on a different talent playing field and on a different level of preparedness than the San Francisco offense. They got in Garoppolo's face constantly, recording three sacks and nine quarterback hits in addition to picking him off thrice.

Sheldon Richardson and Everson Griffin look like they're going to be a menace to handle. A rejuvenated Richardson recorded three quarterback hits, and Griffin matched him while they also tandem sacked Jimmy G.

Mike Hughes looked like a star in the making in his NFL debut. He took a Garoppolo pick to the house in the third quarter and finished with three more passes defensed. The UCF product is going to make it a lot harder for defenses to avoid Xavier Rhodes, who recorded a pick of his own.

If everyone stays healthy, there's not a more complete defense in the entire sport or one more threatening to opposing quarterbacks.

Kirk Cousins Flashes Massive Potential of New-Look Vikings Offense

Because the Vikings know their defense is awesome, they don't really ask their quarterbacks to do much. Don't screw up, basically. It's basically an Alex Smith fever dream system. Hit your spots, don't turn the ball over and hope your receivers turn 11 yards into 35 every once in a while.

For most of Sunday, Kirk Cousins was basically just playing the Case Keenum role from 2017. Dalvin Cook matched Adam Thielen for a team-high six receptions, and Cousins wasn't entrusted with doing much down the field. His only pass of 20-plus yards in the first half was a 22-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs in the second quarter.

But on the rare occasion Cousins was allowed to let loose a bit, he showed why the Vikings viewed him as a major upgrade over Keenum. His 34-yard connection with Thielen in the third quarter extended a drive that ultimately ended in a touchdown that extended the Vikings lead to 24-6.

Thielen ended the season opener with 106 yards on his six grabs and looks like he should continue ascending to stardom after a breakout 2018.

Cousins' ability and willingness to take some risks increases the ceiling of the Vikings offense. We didn't see it much in Week 1, but the flashes we did see show why the Vikings went all in and gave Cousins his fully guaranteed contract.

What's Next?

The Vikings travel to the rival Green Bay Packers next Sunday. The 49ers hope to right the ship at home against the Detroit Lions.