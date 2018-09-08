Miami Football Debuts New Turnover Chain Featuring 4,000 Stones

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 9, 2018

Miami defensive back Trajan Bandy (2) celebrates a turnover against Savannah State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Miami Hurricanes grabbed everyone's attention last year by using what would become the iconic Turnover Chain.

New year, new chain.

On Saturday against the Savannah State Tigers, Miami debuted the Turnover Chain 2.0:

It didn't take long for the chain to make an appearance on the sideline, as Hurricanes defensive back Trajan Bandy recovered a Tigers fumble early in the second quarter:

According to Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion, the new chain features more than 4,000 stones and weighs 6.6 pounds. That's an increase from 900 stones and 4.4 pounds for the original chain.     

