Miami Football Debuts New Turnover Chain Featuring 4,000 Stones

Miami Football Debuts New Turnover Chain Featuring 4,000 StonesSeptember 9, 2018
The Miami Hurricanes grabbed everyone's attention last year by using what would become the iconic Turnover Chain.
New year, new chain.
On Saturday against the Savannah State Tigers, Miami debuted the Turnover Chain 2.0:
Canes Football @CanesFootball
IT'S BBBAAAAACCCCKKKK.... Just a little different. https://t.co/Sc1q1usDTx
It didn't take long for the chain to make an appearance on the sideline, as Hurricanes defensive back Trajan Bandy recovered a Tigers fumble early in the second quarter:
Canes Football @CanesFootball
Straight from @MalekYoung to @BandyTrajan. Turnover Chain Turnover Chain Turnover Chain https://t.co/0UWRpsNoCz
According to Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion, the new chain features more than 4,000 stones and weighs 6.6 pounds. That's an increase from 900 stones and 4.4 pounds for the original chain.
Tua, Hurts Shine in Bama's Win Over Arkansas State