Los Angeles Rams vs. Oakland Raiders Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams jumped from four victories in 2016 to 11 last year. The Oakland Raiders, on the other hand, fell from 12 wins in 2016 to just six last year. Which way should the smart money go when these California rivals hook up Monday night at the Oakland Coliseum?

NFL point spread: This game opened as a pick'em; the total was 50 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via Linebacker: 25.8-20.8 Rams (Premium NFL betting picks)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

Los Angeles shocked most NFL observers last year by going 11-5 straight up, 9-7 against the spread, and winning the NFC West at odds of around 25/1. The Rams beat three teams that made the playoffs, Jacksonville, New Orleans and Tennessee, and their final loss was a throw-away game, with playoff seeding already decided. And while they lost their playoff opener at home to Atlanta, Los Angeles enters this season as one of the favorites to win the NFC.

Much of the Rams success last season can be attributed to an offense that jumped from last in the league in scoring in 2016 at 14 points per game to first last year at 30 PPG. Also, in averaging 362 yards per game on offense while allowing 340 YPG on defense Los Angeles ranked 10th in total yardage at plus-22 per game.

On top of all that the Rams found success on the road last year, where they went 7-1 SU and 5-3 ATS.

Why the Raiders can cover the spread

The Raiders are a little tougher case to make at the moment, coming off a 6-10 campaign of last season. Oakland actually overcame a slow start to reach 6-6 last year, but lost its last four games.

The really big news out of Oakland this offseason was the re-hiring of Jon Gruden as head coach. The Raiders went 38-26 in four seasons under Gruden back in 1998-2001 and reached the AFC Championship Game, only to fall victim to that tuck rule in the snow at New England. He later went on to win a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay.

Smart betting pick

Gruden is a taskmaster and brings with him a stiff learning curve. He lost his first game in charge with Oakland 20 years ago and he lost his first game with the Buccaneers. And as if Gruden isn't enough of a shock to the system for the Raiders, now they're reeling from the Khalil Mack trade.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles is just the better team in this matchup, playing on the road, where the spread is more amenable. Smart money here rides the Rams.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone under in three of the Rams' last four games against the Raiders.

The Rams are 4-1 ATS in their last five games on the road against the Raiders.

The Raiders are 3-12 SU in their last 15 games in Week 1.

All NFL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.