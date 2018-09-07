Ray Allen Says Opposing Coaches Used to Call Him 'Oh S--t'

Mike Chiari
September 7, 2018

Prior to Friday's induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Ray Allen spoke with reporters Thursday and revealed a funny nickname some coaches used to have for him.

As seen in the following video courtesy of MassLive, Allen said some coaches used to call him "Oh S--t" due to their reaction whenever he would be left open.

Warning: Video contains NSFW language.

The nickname was warranted. Allen is 24th on the all-time NBA scoring list with 24,505 points and first in career three-point field goals made with 2,973.

During an 18-year NBA career that included stints with the Milwaukee Bucks, Seattle SuperSonics, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, the sharpshooting guard was a 10-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion.

He scored 20 or more points per game in a season on eight occasions and made at least 200 treys in a season five times.

Allen told reporters that he considered the "Oh S--t" moniker a huge compliment since it showed how much emphasis opposing coaches placed on stopping him.

On Friday, Allen will become part of a stacked Hall of Fame class that includes several of his contemporaries, such as Steve Nash, Jason Kidd and Grant Hill.

