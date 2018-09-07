Book Recommendations for the Sports Fan in Your Family

Book Recommendations for the Sports Fan in Your FamilySeptember 7, 2018
In the era of social media, sometimes it is best to disengage from the relentless flurry of information and kick back with a good-old-fashioned book.
Good news, too—books from the sports realm continue to hit store and digital shelves year-round, offering in-depth insight, behind-the-scenes looks or simple life advice from those stationed at every rung of the ladder across various sports.
A more intimate experience with a sports figure likely ducking those Twitter media questions in the first place, the flow of quality reads is seemingly endless. The Eagles won the Super Bowl in dramatic fashion and later had a few members of the team each write a book on the heels of it, so excuse the Philly slant toward the end of this list.
The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance
Why not get life advice from a five-time Super Bowl champion like Tom Brady?
One of the best of all time at what he does sat down and used the pinpoint accurate arm and—more importantly—his mind to offer tips on how he climbed to the mountain's peak and stays there at 41 years old.
($17.98, Amazon.com)
In My Skin: My Life On and Off the Basketball Court
Like Brady, Brittney Griner climbed the mountain and faced plenty of adversity of her own. The No. 1 pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft revolutionized women's basketball, though the book doesn't take a how-to slant like Brady's offering.
Instead, Griner shines a light on the power of positivity and embracing yourself, a revealing behind-the-curtain look at one of the most unique athletes on the planet and one fans rarely get the pleasure of experiencing.
($15.60, Amazon.com)
The Quarterback Whisperer: How to Build an Elite NFL Quarterback
How about a view from the coach's seat?
Quarterbacks remain the hottest topic in the NFL, though few outside of it are able to pin down what explains the gigantic gap between a Brady and say, Paxton Lynch—and even fewer understand a Nick Foles hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.
But that's what we have esteemed head coach Bruce Arians for, he who has worked with Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck and a guy named Peyton Manning.
($14.99, Amazon.com)
The Mamba Mentality: How I Play
We've glossed over an array of different notes here, yet haven't hit on a unique one like what The Mamba Mentality: How I Play offers.
Thank goodness for Kobe Bryant.
In his first post-basketball work of penmanship, Bryant promises to dive deep into the mental side of things while offering insight into key matchups and moments in time etched out by one of the best to ever put on a pair of sneakers and step on the hardwood.
($22.48, Amazon.com)
Fearless
Around this time one year ago, NFL fans would have scoffed at the idea Doug Pederson would lead his Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title even after losing an MVP-contending quarterback.
Yet here we are, with Fearless expanding on the journey and its many layers, from Pederson's personal history to how it fused with his lineage in the sport to craft a champion. Pederson wrote this one with the help of Bleacher Report's own Dan Pompei.
($19.58, Amazon.com)
Things That Make White People Uncomfortable
What goes on in the lives of professional athletes off the court or field is mostly glossed over unless it is negative, as "if it bleeds, it leads" is alive in the social-media era, if not amplified.
Michael Bennett's early-2018 release is a breath of fresh air in this regard, then, as it peels back a layer of the onion on not just a Super Bowl champion, but a human using his platform to fight for his beliefs.
($16.48, Amazon.com)
Believe It: My Journey of Success, Failure, and Overcoming the Odds
The fairy tale that was Pederson's Eagles winning it all centered on backup quarterback Nick Foles, a guy who went from pondering retirement to raising a Super Bowl MVP trophy to call his own.
Foles has a book to call his own now as well after an eventful 12 months or so and there is nothing more raw and unfiltered than a man caught up in this sort of whirlwind looking to get it all down on paper and make sense of it.
Meaning, it's not only entertaining but a handbook of sorts for those thinking they face insurmountable odds.
($18.89, Amazon.com)
Slow Getting Up: A Story of NFL Survival from the Bottom of the Pile
The other end of the spectrum is no less enthralling.
For every Nick Foles, there are millions of men and women like Nate Jackson, an NFLer who didn't last long or make waves—but experienced and suffered all the same. A revealing look at the grueling nature of professional sports, the story here offers quite a bit more for all walks of life.
($8.74, Amazon.com)