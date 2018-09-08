Week 1 NFL Picks: Predictions, Odds and Over-Under Tips for Season Openers

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

After seven months of waiting, the NFL has been injected back into our veins, and with it comes the rush of betting on a full slate of Sunday games.

While the Week 1 matchups aren't as intriguing as you'd like them to be to kick off the regular season, plenty of money will still be laid down on each contest.

The over/under lines for the 15 games being played Sunday and Monday vary from 40.5 to 50.5 points.

Although it's easy to bet the over/under based off instinct, there are some numbers that may sway your decision in another direction before it's locked in.

Week 1 Odds

Sunday, September 9

Buffalo at Baltimore (-7.5) (Over/Under: 40.5)

Cincinnati at Indianapolis (-2.5) (O/U: 48)

Houston at New England (-6) (O/U: 50.5)

Jacksonville (-3) at New York Giants (O/U: 42)

Pittsburgh (-4) at Cleveland (O/U: 43.5)

San Francisco at Minnesota (-6.5) (O/U: 46)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans (-9.5) (O/U: 49.5)

Tennessee (-1) at Miami (O/U: 45)

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers (-3) (O/U: 48)

Dallas at Carolina (-3) (O/U: 42)

Seattle at Denver (-3) (O/U: 42.5)

Washington at Arizona (-1) (O/U 43.5)

Chicago at Green Bay (-7) (O/U: 47.5)

Monday. September 10

New York Jets at Detroit (-6.5) (O/U: 45)

Los Angeles Rams (-4.5) at Oakland (O/U: 49.5)

Odds obtained from OddsShark

Over/Under Tips

Go After The Over In Rams-Raiders

The Los Angeles Rams have the second-highest over/under in Week 1 for their Monday night clash with the Oakland Raiders.

It feels like a high total to bet because it is a road game for the Rams, and the late-night kickoff is in a later spot than usual.

However, if you look at the talent the Rams have and the numbers they put up during Sean McVay's first season as head coach, it's more convincing to take the over.

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

In four of their regular-season wins in 2017, the Rams eclipsed 40 points and eight of their contests featured a combined total of 40 points or better.

In addition to those numbers, all four of the Rams' clashes with AFC teams in 2017 featured at least 40 points.

With the amount of offensive firepower the Rams have, including quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley, they should run rampant against a Raiders defense weakened by the Khalil Mack trade.

The factors that could affect the over/under bet are how competitive the Raiders are in the first half and how much Oakland scores in the second half during garbage time if the victory is out of reach.

Since all the trends point in the direction of taking the over, or the over coming close to hitting, it feels like a safe bet, and it could be one of many times the Rams hit the over in 2018.

Take The Risk With The Bills-Ravens Under

The league's lowest over/under line for Week 1 comes from Buffalo's visit to M&T Bank Stadium to face Baltimore.

While the 40.5-point mark seems low for an NFL game, it makes perfect sense based off the Bills' away point totals and Baltimore's home marks from a year ago.

The Ravens averaged 26.7 points at M&T Bank Stadium a year ago, while the Bills averaged 17.6 points on their travels.

Although the averages combine for 43 points, the oddsmakers must feel confident with their line given the turnover at quarterback for the Bills.

All Nathan Peterman is remembered for is his disastrous half at StubHub Center in which he threw five interceptions in a 54-24 loss to the Chargers.

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Peterman, who was named Buffalo's Week 1 starter, has some help in the offensive backfield in the form of running back LeSean McCoy, but he's averaged 3.39 yards per carry in two career games against the Ravens.

Baltimore quarterback Joe Flacco hasn't experienced a ton of success against the Bills in his career either, as he has a 55.2 completion percentage with six touchdowns and five interceptions in three meetings with Buffalo.

If those numbers weren't enough to convince you to take the under, there's a 100 percent chance of rain in Baltimore Sunday, per Weather.com.

An ugly game is expected in Baltimore, which means one or both of the teams involved could be stuck in single digits late into the second half.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from ESPN.com and Pro Football Reference

